Rock County courts
CHRISTOPHER L. BESAW, 32, of 2011 Cedar Pointe Drive, Janesville, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 18 months jail. Charge of misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
ABBIGAIL R. BILLUPS, 26, of 21 Garrison Drive, Evansville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 10 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
DEVAN J. CHIDESTER, 24, of 203 N. Washington St., Apt. 3, Janesville, two counts felony bail jumping and misdemeanor cause injury/operate while under the influence, two months jail and four years probation. Charges of four counts felony bail jumping and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
BRIAN E. ILLBECK, 66, of 2206 E. Racine St., Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, nine months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense dismissed but read into court record.
DANIEL H. JOHNSON, 64, of 200 E. Highway 14, c/o Rock County Jail, Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated fifth offense, 18 months prison and 30 months extended supervision. Charge of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fifth or sixth offense dismissed but read into court record.
KYLE L. PRIEWE, 28, of 1823 Pershing Place, Janesville, misdemeanor battery, 18 months probation. Charges of felony strangulation and suffocation and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
Walworth County courts
RENEA J. BATTISTELLA, 44, of N6583 Birch Road, Elkhorn, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense and misdemeanor operate with restricted controlled substance third offense, eight months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
ALBERT E.A. FLETCHER, 20, of 1770 County NN, c/o Walworth County Jail, Elkhorn, felony first degree recklessly endangering safety, three years prison, three years extended supervision, nine months jail with Huber and five years probation.
ALEXANDER N. PEPPER, 38, of 740 E. Geneva St. 4, Delavan, felony battery to emergency rescue worker and felony battery by prisoners, three years prison, three years extended supervision and three years probation. Charges of felony attempt robbery with threat of force, felony battery to emergency rescue worker and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
EUGENE G. PHILIPPI, 42, of 1021 W. Holmes St. #B, Janesville, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor retail theft and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, 18 months prison, two years extended supervision and nine months jail. Charge of six counts misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
MICHAEL C. RYGIEL, 30, of W4494 Laurel St. Upper, Lake Geneva, charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.