Rock County
DANIEL T. BLACKSHEAR, 28, of 200 E. Highway 14, c/o Rock County Jail, felony possess firearm, four years prison and three years extended supervision.
ANTHONY J. CHRISTOPHER, 34, of 432 N. Washington St., Janesville, misdemeanor contact after domestic abuse arrest and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 10 days jail with Huber. Charge of felony possession of narcotic drugs dismissed but read into court record.
SHATAYVIA J. FLOYD, 21, of 733 Kellogg Ave., Apt. 5, Janesville, misdemeanor possess amphetamine/LSD/Psilocin, one year probation.
CARRIE L. JAMES, 37, of 1415 Camelot Drive, Janesville, misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer, nine months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.
CARL D. KAPLAN, 24, of 482 N. Pearl St., Janesville, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor resisting an officer, two years probation. Charge of misdemeanor reckless driving-endanger safety dismissed but read into court record.
ASHLEY R. LONG, 33, of 319 Union St., Apt. 2, Evansville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, five days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor neglecting a child dismissed but read into court record.
LARISSA A. MARKLEY SMITH, 37, of 2844 Regent St., Janesville, misdemeanor fail/report to county jail, four months jail with Huber.
DANIEL J. RIVERS, 59, of 1249 N. Ringold St., Janesville, misdemeanor battery, 40 days jail. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
MICHAEL J. TAYLOR, 33, of 292 Riverside St., Janesville, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping, two months jail.
DEMARCO M. WHITBY, 29, of 200 N. Jackson St. #319, Janesville, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 18 months probation. Charges of felony second degree recklessly endangering safety and felony false imprisonment dismissed but read into court record.
Walworth County
KENNETH D. BEHNKE, 55, of 125 S. Devendorf St., Elkhorn, felony aggravated battery, three years probation. Charges of three counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct and two counts misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
BRETT S. BOWAR, 27, OF 124 w. Market St., Elkhorn, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, five months jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense, misdemeanor operating while revoked and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
JEREMY E. CARUSO, 26, of 415 McDowell St., Delavan, misdemeanor possess amphetamine/LSD/Psilocin, one month jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
JOSEPH L. DECARO, 32, of N1473 Jade Lane, P.O. Box 832, Pell Lake, misdemeanor possess/illegally obtained prescription, six months jail with Huber and one year probation.
JEREMY C. DENTON, 42, of W7771 Sweet Road, Darien, felony operating while intoxicated fifth or sixth offense and felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fifth or sixth offense, two years prison and three years extended supervision.
BRADLEY L. HOXSEY, 34, of W3772 Alder Drive, Lake Geneva, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 10 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor battery dismissed but read into court record.
GREGORY R. IVERSON, 28, of 218 Lewis St., Apt. 6, Elkhorn, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one year probation.
TRAVIS J. KLESER, 40, of N3254 Acacia Road, Lake Geneva, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, three months jail with Huber and one year probation.
ADRIANA M. RAMIREZ, 34, of 755 N. Tratt St. #206, Whitewater, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated with minor passenger, 20 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content with minor passenger dismissed but read into court record.
JOSHUA L. ORTINAU, 36, of 418 Tower St., Genoa City, felony possess marijuana with intent, six months jail with Huber and three years probation. Charge of misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.
NICK S. PETROS, 59, of 421 Broad St., Apt. A, Lake Geneva, felony operating while intoxicated seventh, eighth or ninth offense, four years prison and five years extended supervision. Charge of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content seventh, eighth or ninth offense dismissed but read into court record.
JORGE P. CHACON, 38, of 224 Westward Drive, Elkhorn, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense and misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense, three months jail with Huber.
DENNIS K. VINGERS, 69, of 2536 Tilden Ave., Delavan, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, three months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense dismissed but read into court record.
THOMAS J. WHALEN, 65, of 444 Buckingham Court, Darien, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, 15 days jail with Huber and 18 months probation. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
AARON M. WIGMAN, 39, of 560 Sweet Road, Darien, misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one year jail.