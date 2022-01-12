Rock County
LAURIE J. ALLISON, 64, of 434 Milton Ave. #2, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 20 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
DANIEL P. COONER, 44, of 574 S. Main St., Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 75 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
MEOVOUCI D. L. COOPER, 20, of 382 Wilson Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor hit and run and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 18 months probation. Charge of misdemeanor battery dismissed but read into court record.
SAMANTHA M. FRIEND, 34, of 743 W. Madison Ave., Milton, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, one month jail of Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
TYLER J. KNAUB, 27, of 104 S. Wright St., Orfordville, misdemeanor obstructing an officer and misdemeanor possession of cocaine/coca, two months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana dismissed but read into court record.
PAUL L. NARDINI, 72, of 1807 S. River Road, Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, one month jail with Huber and three years probation. Charge of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fourth offense dismissed but read into court record.
CHARLI M. POTE, 37, of P.O. Box 425, Footville, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, one month jail. Charge of misdemeanor carrying a concealed knife and misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.
TIMOTHY W. SHELTER, 64, of 375 Swan Lane, Janesville, misdemeanor criminal damage to property and misdemeanor criminal trespass to dwelling, two years probation. Charge of felony burglary of building or dwelling dismissed but read into court record.
TRACY W. SNYDER, 53, of 747 Kellogg Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 15 days jail.
TREMAYNE T. STREETY, 43, of 411 W. Racine St., Janesville, felony manufacture/deliver heroin, one week jail. Charge of felony manufacture/deliver heroin dismissed but read into court record.
LUKE E. TAAFFE, 34, of 11 W. Madison Ave., Milton, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, three months jail with Huber. Charges of two counts misdemeanor criminal damage to property and misdemeanor criminal trespass to dwelling dismissed but read into court record.
SHAWN M. WETHAL, 48, of 2805 Blackbridge Road, Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated fifth offense and felony possession of marijuana, 18 months prison and three years extended supervision. Charges of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fifth offense, misdemeanor obstructing an officer and misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.
Walworth County
JENNIFER A. COOK, 34, of N8990 County P, Whitewater, misdemeanor operate without valid license, five days jail with Huber.
BRITNEE D. DECAMP, 27, of N5379 County O, Elkhorn, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia, 18 months probation. Charge of felony possess marijuana with intent dismissed.
JUSTIN T. FRIBERG, 36, of 80 Conference Point Road, Williams Bay, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, three months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor battery dismissed but read into court record.
FRANCISCO I. GUERRERO, 21, of 822 Wisconsin St., Apt. 2, Lake Geneva, felony bail jumping, two years probation. Charges of felony theft of movable property and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
NESTOR D. JUAREZ, 25, of 268A S. Wright St., Delavan, charge of misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.
SHAYNA J. MORRIS, 24, of W4443 Highway 11, Elkhorn, felony possession of methamphetamine, two counts felony bail jumping, misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor criminal damage to property, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer, 18 months prison, three years extended supervision, three years probation. Charges of felony possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.
ROGER E. NOACK, 75, of 392 S. Stone Ridge Drive, Lake Geneva, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, six months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense dismissed but read into court record.
JENNIFER L. ROSSELAND, 33, of 625 Wells St. 19, Lake Geneva, felony possession of narcotic drugs and misdemeanor retail theft, two years probation. Charges of misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia and four counts misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
KEVIN M. WALSH, 53, of 11413 N. Warner Road, Whitewater, misdemeanor operating while revoked, 20 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violate court order dismissed but read into court record.