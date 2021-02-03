Rock County courts
MICHAEL J. CREEK, 29, of 2126 Center Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense and misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, four months jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor disorderly conduct, misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense and misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense dismissed but read into court record.
TRAVIS D. EXTROM, 43, of 28 Sinclair St., Janesville, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor obstructing an officer, 18 months probation.
KERRI R. LISSNER, 49, of 613 Windsor Lane, Evansville, misdemeanor intentionally point firearm at person, misdemeanor criminal damage to property and two counts misdemeanor bail jumping, two years probation. Charges of two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct and four counts misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
RICHARD L. OLIN, 31, of 1335 Laramie Lane #6, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor criminal damage to property, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and four counts misdemeanor bail jumping, 70 days jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor operate with restricted controlled substance second offense and two counts misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.
CHRISTOPHER D. SANDERS, 27, of 205 N. Main St., Walworth, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, one month jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.
CORVASIE S. WEAVER, 25, of 613 W. Racine St., Janesville, charges of misdemeanor battery, two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor possession of cocaine/coca dismissed but read into court record.
DAVID M. P. WINDUS, 33, of 1200 E. Racine St., Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense and misdemeanor obstructing an officer, 14 days jail with Huber and two years probation. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.
CYDNI R. WISE, 30, of 26 Harrison St., Janesville, misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor resisting an officer, nine months jail with Huber. Charge of felony strangulation and suffocation dismissed but read into court record.
Walworth County courts
JOSEPH A. CESARZ, 25, of W7541 Pleasant St., Delavan, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, one month jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
NANETTE F. JAHNKE, 64, of 1234 W. Melrose St., Whitewater, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.
CHRISTIAN J. CASTANEDA, 23, of W626 Hafs Road, Genoa City, misdemeanor battery and two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one month jail with Huber and 18 months probation. Charge of misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
CULLEN C. MCADORY, 21, of 718 Yuba St. Upper, Janesville, two counts felony second degree sexual assault of child and felony attempt second degree sexual assault of child, 34 years prison, 35 years extended supervision and 15 years probation.
JOSEPH W. MUCCI, 61, of 312.5 E. Walworth Ave. Delavan, felony operating while intoxicated fifth or sixth offense and felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fifth or sixth offense, two years prison and three years extended supervision.
ISRAEL J. M. URZUA ORTEGA, 45 of N6572 Hickory Road, Elkhorn, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 55 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
ANTHONY J. VOGT, 19, of 1042 Mallard Lane, Genoa City, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, three months jail with Huber and two years probation. Charges of two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
AMANDA M. WEBBER, 44, of N1311 Clover Road, Genoa City, charges of two counts misdemeanor operating while revoked, two counts misdemeanor ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violate court order and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
MARY B. WEBER, 69, of W2639 County Es, East Troy, misdemeanor Intention. Imp. Animal shelter-sanitation, one year probation.
IRVING ZUCCOLOTO-PENA, 27, of 1109 Romin Road, Lake Geneva, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense and misdemeanor operating while revoked, five months jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense and misdemeanor ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violate court order dismissed but read into court record.