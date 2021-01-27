Rock County courts
MICKAELA L. BELOW, 28, of 1305 S. Orchard St., Janesville, misdemeanor financial transaction card-fraudulent use and misdemeanor bail jumping, two years probation. Charges of misdemeanor credit card theft by receipt and misdemeanor financial transaction card-fraudulent use dismissed but read into court record.
DUSTIN S. COURTNEY, 35, of 370 Bree Drive, Milton, felony retail theft, two years probation.
JOSEPH E. CROTTY, 58, of 2013 Meadow Lane, Janesville, misdemeanor resisting an officer, two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct, misdemeanor obstructing an officer and two counts misdemeanor bail jumping, three years probation. Charge of two counts felony battery or threat to judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer, felony battery to a nurse, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor false emergency 911 call, misdemeanor criminal damage to property and two counts misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
DENARAH D.A. KITZMAN, 25, of 1 N. Washington St., Janesville, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, three months jail with Huber.
SHANNON K. KVISTAD, 38, of 2110 King St., Janesville, felony possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor obstructing an officer, three years probation. Charge of misdemeanor battery dismissed but read into court record.
VINCENT J. LABARBERA, 19, of 1213 Mole Ave., Janesville, charges of two counts felony drive or operate vehicle without consent, two counts felony vehicle operator flee/elude officer, misdemeanor theft of movable property, misdemeanor obstructing an officer, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
TIMOTHY J. MORTIMER, 29, of 6343 W. State Road 11, Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, six months jail and three years probation. Charge of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fourth offense dismissed but read into court record.
CHOMVANNARA NEM, 25, of 1122 N. Oak Hill Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor criminal damage to property and misdemeanor resisting an officer, one year probation.
JUAN P. RODRIGUEZ, 52, of 303 S. Academy St., Janesville, felony escape criminal arrest, one year prison and two years extended supervision.
RIEONNA L. SMITH, 23, of 1325 Laramie Lane #1, Janesville, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor criminal damage to property, two years probation. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
Walworth County courts
RAUL CORTEZ GUERRERO, 44, of 809 S. Eastown Manor, Elkhorn, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, two months jail with Huber.
JEVAN C. DIAZ, 21, of 1022 Williams St., Lake Geneva, felony armed robbery and felony burglary of building or dwelling, three years prison, four years extended supervision and five years probation. Charge of misdemeanor theft of movable property dismissed but read into court record.
RAFAEL GOMEZ, 38, of N1968 Highway H, Lake Geneva, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, three months jail and 18 months probation.
AUDELIO E. PERALTA, 26, of 501 Lawson School Road #5, Delavan, felony strangulation and suffocation, felony bail jumping and misdemeanor battery, two years prison and two years, two years extended supervision and nine month jail. Charges of felony strangulation and suffocation, felony false imprisonment, two counts batter and two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
MICHAEL J. SMITH, 18, of 641 W. Lauderdale Drive, Whitewater, felony bail jumping, three years probation. Charge of misdemeanor retail theft dismissed but read into court record.
GILBERTO TAPIA VAZQUEZ, 21, of N3485 County H #3, Lake Geneva, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, two months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense and misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.