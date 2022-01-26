Rock County
RONALD P. COLEMAN JR., 33, OF 103 N. Washington St., Janesville, misdemeanor resisting an officer, nine months jail. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
ADOLPH L. CRAWFORD, 55, of 101 Academy St. #3, Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated fifth offense and felony bail jumping, two years prison, two years extended supervision and one year jail. Charges of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fifth offense, two counts felony bail jumping, two counts misdemeanor operating while revoked and misdemeanor ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violate court order dismissed but read into court record.
CHRISTOPHER A. DIMAS, 37, of 1426 N. Randall Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, one month jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
SHANE A. ILLBECK, 36, of 1415 Hamilton Ave., Janesville, felony possession of child pornography, three years prison and three years extended supervision. Charge of felony possession of child pornography dismissed but read into court record.
HUNTER A. JASS, 22, of 2233 N. Cainville Road, Evansville, five counts felony misappropriate ID info-obtain money, four years probation.
RICHARD O. JERO III, 25, of 401 S. Wright St., Orfordville, charges of misdemeanor unlawful phone use-threatens harm, two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct and two counts misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
JENNIFER N. JOHNSON, 38, of 30 S. Academy St., Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 10 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
MARQUEL L. JOHNSON, 40, of 728 Milton Ave., Janesville, felony battery, felony criminal damage to property and felony disorderly conduct, four years prison, four years extended supervision and three years probation.
EARL JONES JR., 49, of 532 S. Franklin St., Janesville, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, three months jail. Charge of felony false imprisonment dismissed but read into court record.
ROBERT E. LUEK, 44, of 1625 S. Osborne Ave., Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated seventh offense, felony operate with restricted controlled substance sixth offense, felony operate with restricted controlled substance fifth offense and felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, six years and six months prison and six years extended supervision. Charges of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content seventh offense, felony operating while intoxicated sixth offense, felony operating while intoxicated fifth offense and three counts felony bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
HEZEKIAH PINSON, 37, of 109 N. Washington St., Janesville, misdemeanor contact after domestic abuse arrest and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, two years probation. Charges of 12 counts misdemeanor contact after domestic abuse arrest, misdemeanor intimidate victim/dissuade reporting and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
CASSY L. SCHYVINCK-SAMRET, 38, of 1512 Vista Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, two years probation. Charge of felony bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
LAURA N. SMITH, 43, of P.O. Box 1024, Janesville, felony possession of narcotic drugs, three years probation. Charges of misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.
KENTRAY D. WATKINS, 26, of 3704 Stuart St. #8, Janesville, felony burglary of building or dwelling, three years probation. Charges of misdemeanor theft of movable property, misdemeanor criminal damage to property, misdemeanor battery and two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
Walworth County
RODRIGO JR. ARANDA, 27, of N3448 Beach Road, Lake Geneva, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, three months jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense and two counts misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.
KURT J. BULLIS, 43, of 29 ½ s. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn, felony bail jumping, six months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
VALERIE S. CONNELLY, 41, of W822 Geranium Road, Genoa City, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, two weeks jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor battery dismissed but read into court record.
JAMES A. GABRISH, 64, of 321 Parkside Drive #223, Whitewater, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, four months jail with Huber and two years probation. Charge of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fourth offense dismissed but read into court record.
ADAM GARCIA, 32, of 1230 Tomike St., Lake Geneva, misdemeanor battery, nine months jail with Huber and 18 months probation. Charges of misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
STACEY M. HANSON, 41, of 348 S. Whiton St., Whitewater, charges of misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.
JESSICA E. IVERSON, 23, of 71 Valley St., Apt. 6, Williams Bay, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping, one year probation. Charges of misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
ALEX J. JUSTUS, 42, of W6918 Sheridan Road, Elkhorn, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, six months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense dismissed but read into court record.
ANTHONY J. PATTY, 46, of W5512 Barley Road, Elkhorn, misdemeanor operating while revoked, five days jail.
MICHELLE L. WOOLARD, 41, of 3177 E. Berry Drive, Lake Geneva, misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer, two months jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.