Rock County courts
ROGER A. AMUNDRUD, 46, of 102 E. Madison Ave., Milton, misdemeanor criminal damage to property and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, three months jail with Huber.
KAMRIN N. ARNOLD, 34, of 2325 Ruger Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, three months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
DANIEL O’NEAL BROOKENS, 41, of 1701 Schaller St., Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, two months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense dismissed but read into court record.
DEVAN J. CHIDESTER, 24, felony child abuse and felony burglary of building or dwelling, one year jail with Huber and five years probation. Charges of felony bail jumping and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
MICHAEL E. DORSEY, 47, of 1715 S. Marion Ave., Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, one year jail and three years probation. Charge of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fourth offense dismissed but read into court record.
KELLIE R. GREEN, 30, of 502 S. Franklins St. Lower, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 10 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
PETER. T. HEINE, 59, of Janesville, felony possession of cocaine/coca, two years probation. Charge of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.
BRITTANY L. KAY, 30, of 215 ½ McKinely St., Janesville, felony child abuse, three years probation.
KATIE M. LIVINGSTON, 32, of 1118 E. Racine St., Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, six months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.
PAUL L. MARZAHL, 51, of P.O. Box 281, Janesville, four counts felony stalking, two years and six months prison and two years extended supervision. Charges of misdemeanor computer message-threaten/injury or harm, misdemeanor theft of movable property, misdemeanor criminal damage to property, five counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor obstructing an office dismissed but read into court record.
SHAWN T. PLOOF, 41m if 214 S. Pearl St. Upper, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, three months jail with Huber. Charge of operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense dismissed but read into court record.
BECKY A. SYSONEXAY, 36, of 1149 E. Memorial Drive, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, four months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol third offense dismissed but read into court record.
NICOLE A. ULBRICH, 28, of 548 W. Burbank Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, two months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor criminal damage to property dismissed but read into court record.
NICHOLAS J. WENDT, 36, of 154 E. Madison Ave., Milton, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, five months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense dismissed.
Walworth County courts
NICHOLAS M. KOSINSKI, 42, of W2190 Wilmers Grove Road, East Troy, felony vehicle operator flee/elude office and misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, six months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
MARK A. LAZANSKY, 34, of N1132 Walnut Road, Genoa City, misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor bail jumping, six months jail. Charge of two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
ANGELA M. PERMAINIAN, 53, of N3131 Center St., Lake Geneva, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, two months jail with Huber and one year probation.
KYLE P. TEPPER, 17, of W1382 Greenview Drive, Pell Lake, misdemeanor theft of movable property, one month jail with Huber and one year probation. Charges of misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.