Rock County
EARNEST J. BANKS, 58, of 101 S. Academy St., Janesville, felony substantial battery-intend bodily harm, two years prison, two years extended supervision and three years probation. Charges felony bail jumping and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
TOMMY R. COUNTS, 39, of 200 Highway 14, Janesville, felony substantial battery-intend bodily harm, felony disorderly conduct, felony criminal damage to property and felony bail jumping, three years probation. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
ELLEN E. GRAVERT, 35, of 2305 Wesley Ave., Janesville, felony possession of narcotic drugs, two years probation. Charges of misdemeanor possession of controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
DAVID P. HOILAND, 43, of 791 S. Main St., Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated seventh offense, three years prison and three years extended supervision. Charges of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content seventh offense and felony bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
CHRISTOPHER JOHNSON, 32, of 1318 Hamilton St., Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense and misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, 19 days jail with Huber and two years probation. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense, misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense, misdemeanor operating while revoked second offense and misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.
ANDREW J. MCADORY JR., 33, of 1900 Center Ave., Janesville, felony possess firearm, one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor carry concealed weapon dismissed but read into court record.
JEFFERY J. RILEY, 38, of 471 S. Fremont St., Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, three months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense dismissed but read into court record.
CHARISSA R. ROTHAMER, 22, of 1621 S. Willard Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping, 75 days jail with Huber and two years probation.
Walworth County
BRET K. BEASTER, 36, of 51 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan, two counts felony bail jumping, misdemeanor intentionally use oleoresin device-bodily harm and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, three years probation.
DEMETRI D. BEDIENT, 22, of 562 Elmhurst Ave. 10, Delavan, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, three months jail and two years probation. Charge of misdemeanor battery dismissed but read into court record.
ETHAN J. BOTTINO-NICHOLAS, 23, of 415 Cass St., Lake Geneva, misdemeanor resisting/failing to stop and misdemeanor bail jumping, 45 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor possession of cocaine/coca and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
SETH BOURDO, 32, of 1910 Fremont St., East Troy, felony neglecting a child and misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, four years prison, two years extended supervision, one year jail with Huber and three years probation. Charge of misdemeanor neglecting a child and misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
SCOTTY J. BURKHALTER, 60, of 205 N. Main St. Room, Walworth, felony first degree child sex assault and felony repeated sexual assault of same child, 25 years prison and 15 years extended supervision.
DOMINIQUE M. CUAUTLE, 45, of 1994 Division St., Unit B, East Troy, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, two years probation. Charges of misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
HARRY GARCIA, 71, of N8349 Greenwald Court, East Troy, misdemeanor operate firearm while intoxicated, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia, one month jail with Huber and one year probation. Charge of felony battery or threat to judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer dismissed.
LEAH KRAAYVANGER, 47, of 909 W. Gorman St. 5, Elkhorn, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer, one year jail with Huber and two years probation. Charge of misdemeanor battery dismissed but read into court record.
MEAGHAN N. OCKWOOD, 32, of 419 W. Court St., Elkhorn, three counts retail theft, nine months Huber and one year probation. Charges of 10 counts misdemeanor retail theft dismissed but read into court record.
TRAVIS J. SCHEDLER, 38, of 2154 Church St., East Troy, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping, three months jail with Huber and one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
JASON M. SHALLCROSS, 46, of N2365 Broad St., Delavan, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated with minor passenger first offense, one month jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content with minor passenger first offense dismissed but read into court record.
CONRADO V. VILLANUEVA, 40, of 922 Marsha St., Apt. 1, Lake Geneva, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, six months jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense, misdemeanor operating while revoked and misdemeanor ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violate court order dismissed but read into court record.