Rock County courts

CHRISTINE M. ADAMS, 49, of 909 W. Racine St., Janesville, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor battery, one year probation. Charges of misdemeanor battery and two counts misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court records.

TIMOTHY G. FALCONBURY, 32, of 2319 S. Grant Ave., Janesville, two counts misdemeanor retail theft over $500, nine months jail with Huber.

MASON A. GALVAN, 22, of 2 Lapidary Lane, Janesville, misdemeanor fail to report to county jail over 10 days, five days jail with Huber.

JEFFREY A. HOLMES, 39, of 505 Kentucky Drive, Janesville, charges of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense and misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed.

WILLIE C. JENKINS, 53, of 164 S. Franklin Lower, Janesville, felony strangulation and suffocation and misdemeanor battery, one year jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

BRANDI D. JOHNSON, 46, of 2309 Harvard Drive #9, Janesville, felony misappropriate ID information, misdemeanor retail theft over $500 and misdemeanor received or concealing stolen property over $2,500, two years prison, two years extended supervision and nine months jail. Charge of felony battery by prisoners dismissed but read into court record.

SABASTIAN A. KIENBAUM, 17, of 6219 S. Highway 51, Janesville, felony children abuse recklessly cause harm, 36 months’ probation.

AUSTIN T. MEYERS, 20, of 1716 Arbutus St., Janesville, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor theft of movable property over $2,500 as party to crime and two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 90 days jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor intentionally point firearm at person, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor possess or illegally obtain prescription dismissed but read into court record.

DANIEL R. MILLER, 30, of 2234 Dupont Drive, Janesville, charge of two counts misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed.

ROBERT L. MOLITOR, 36, of 1923 Lafayette #4, Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, six months jail with Huber and three years’ probation. Charge of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fourth offense dismissed but read into court record.

YANIELLE MANUEL PEREZ, 19, of 1213 Mole Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 30 days jail.

RICHARD R. RIX, 35, no listed address, felony sex offender fail to update information, one year prison and one year extended supervision.

JOHN F. WALLACE, 58, of 642 S. Main St., Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated seventh offense, three years six months prison and four years extended supervision. Charge of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content seventh offense dismissed but read into court record.

Walworth County courts

CASSANDRA A. AIELLO, 39, of 930 Ann St., Genoa City, charge of felony fail to report to jail over 10 days dismissed.

THOMAS J. BALDWIN, 22, of 315 Wisconsin St., Genoa City, three counts misdemeanor possession of marijuana, 10 days jail with Huber and two years’ probation. Charge of three counts felony manufacture or deliver marijuana dismissed but read into court record.

SHAWN M. BRADY, 24, of 435 E. Hartwell St., Elkhorn, felony strangulation and suffocation, 33 days jail with Huber and three years’ probation. Charges of misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

JESSE CHAVEZ, 26, of N3129 County Road H, Lake Geneva, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense and misdemeanor bail-jumping, 60 days jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense and two counts misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.

RAFAEL GOMEZ, 37, of W7955 Creek Road 622, Delavan, misdemeanor operating while revoked and misdemeanor ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violate court order, 10 days jail with Huber.

SEAN L. MAHONEY, 22, of 40001 85th St., Genoa City, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense and misdemeanor possession of marijuana, 120 days jail with Huber. Charges of felony possession of marijuana with intent, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.

CODY J. PETERSON, 24, of N3219 Vine Road, Lake Geneva, misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer and misdemeanor possession of controlled substance, 90 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

BARBARA A. SCHULTZ, 65, of 617 Trevino Drive, Lake Geneva, felony theft in business setting over $10,000, two years’ probation.