Rock County courts

NATHAN D. BATES, 32, of 2032 Sunnyside St., Janesville, felony substantial battery-intend bodily harm, 30 months probation. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

JOSHUA J. BAUMANN, 27, of 3312 Colby Lane, Janesville, misdemeanor battery, one year probation. Charge of felony vehicle operator flee/elude officer dismissed but read into court record.

CALEB M. BOWERS, 26, of 320 N. Tratt St. #6, Whitewater, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 30 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.

AMBER L. BRANDT, 27, of 1609 Green Forest Run, Janesville, felony vehicle operator flee/elude officer and felony bail jumping, three years probation. Charges of misdemeanor obstructing an officer, misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.

CAROLE L. CLARK, 28, of 5211 N. Highway 51, Janesville, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, two years probation. Charges of felony criminal damage to property, felony bail jumping and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

HUNTER A. DAVIS, 20, of 324 Caroline St., Janesville, felony strangulation and suffocation, three years probation. Charges of misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor criminal damage to property dismissed but read into court record.

AUSTIN D. FLOOD, 24, of 1008 Ravine St., Janesville, four counts misdemeanor intentionally abuse hazardous substance, 18 months probation. Charges of two counts theft of movable property and five counts misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.

RAYMOND J. HAVENS, 21, of 11103 N. Hillside Road, Edgerton, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, 60 days jail with Huber. Charge of felony possession of marijuana dismissed but read into court record.

ANGELA M. HERRERA, 45, of 12 ½ S. Academy St. #4, Janesville, misdemeanor theft of movable property, one year probation. Charge of felony forgery-writings or objects dismissed but read into court record.

ROBERT J. JOHNSON JR., 32, of 220 Cherry St., Janesville, charge of misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.

TAYLAR M. JOHNSON, 21, of 11109 County B, Janesville, charge of felony possession of cocaine with intent dismissed but read into court record.

BROCK E. MESSNER, 28, of 1133 Boynton Court, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, misdemeanor theft of movable property, two counts misdemeanor criminal damage to property, misdemeanor obstructing an officer, misdemeanor operate with restricted controlled substance second offense and two counts misdemeanor bail jumping, 31 days jail with Huber and three years probation. Charges of misdemeanor credit card-fraudulent use, three counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense and two counts misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.

ANTHONY W. STOWELL, 36, of 202 E. High St., Edgerton, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one year probation.

JEDIDIAH J. TIFFANY, 38, of 1717 Green Forest Run Apt. 105, Janesville, misdemeanor battery, four days jail with Huber. Charges of felony strangulation and suffocation and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

TRUMAN A. WORACHEK, 29, of 1122 N. Oakhill Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor failure to report to Rock County Jail, two years probation.

Walworth County courts

NEIL A. ANGONESE, 55, of 44 Grove St., Genoa City, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, 90 days jail. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense and misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.

MARISA L. BENJAMIN, 24, of 909 W. Gorman St. 2, Elkhorn, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, 90 days jail with Huber and on year probation. Charges of misdemeanor possess/illegally obtained prescription drugs and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.

JASON G. DIXON, 43, of 567 Berwyn Drive, Fontana, felony bail-jumping, 45 days jail with Huber and two years probation. Charges of misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer dismissed but read into court record.

JAMES L. DOWDAL, 34, of 135 W. Main St. Apt. 213, Delavan, charge of battery by prisoners dismissed but read into court record.

ISRAEL F. SANCHEZ, 40, of 313 Crocus St., Williams Bay, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 60 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.

MICHAL J. GUZMAN, 18, of 215 Rockport Road, Janesville, felony bail-jumping, 90 days jail. Charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana dismissed but read into court record.

DEONTE JOHNSON-JONES, 26, of W3215 Southshore Drive, Fontana, misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer, 90 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer dismissed but read into court record.

LISA A. NELSON, 57, of 953 Sauganash Drive, Fontana, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 120 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.

PAUL D. NEWMAN, 28, of W3966 MacLean Road, Elkhorn, felony possession of narcotic drugs, nine months jail with Huber and four years probation. Charge of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor operating while revoked and two counts misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.

TEIARA E. OAKES, 25, of 338 Cherry St., Janesville, felony failure to report to county jail, 10 days jail with Huber.

DANIEL R. PFEIFER, 49, of 210 Freeman St. #1, Genoa City, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 90 days jail with Huber and two years probation.

DENNIS G. PICHE, 51, of W2950 highway 11, Elkhorn, misdemeanor theft of movable property, nine months jail with Huber and one year probation.

JOSEPH A. PIERCE, 34, of W1465 Sunset Drive, Lake Geneva, misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one year jail with Huber and two years probation. Charges of misdemeanor disorderly conduct and two counts misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.

EDWARD K. REAM, 51, of 314 W. Bella Vista Drive, Darien, felony strangulation and suffocation, one year jail with Huber and two years probation. Charges of misdemeanor battery and two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

TRAVIS J. SCHEDLER, 36, of 2154 Church St., East Troy, misdemeanor bail jumping, 10 days jail with Huber and one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.

ANTONIO G. STAVER, 33, of 718 Harding St., Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 90 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.