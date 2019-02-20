Rock County courts

MATTHEW W. BERG, 36, of 607 Monroe St., Janesville, misdemeanor knowingly violate domestic abuse order/temporary restraining order, two years’ probation.

PATRICK D. BUTLER, 30, of 8 S. Grant Ave., Janesville, three counts felony manufacture/deliver marijuana, one year jail with Huber and four years’ probation. Charges of felony manufacture/deliver marijuana, three counts felony possession of marijuana second offense or more, felony maintain drug trafficking place and two counts felony bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

KYLE H. CALKINS, 31, of N2246 County Line Road, Clinton, felony retail theft over $500 as party to crime and three counts misdemeanor bail-jumping, one year prison, on year extended supervision and one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor obstructing an officer dismissed but read into court record.

PAMELA M. COX, 20, of 467 S. Orchard St., Janesville, misdemeanor theft of movable property over $2,500, one year probation. Charges of felony misappropriate ID info to obtain money as party to crime and felony forgery as party to crime dismissed but read into court record.

JOSEPH K. DREMSA, 46, of 1217 S. Washington St., Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated fourth and fifth offense, three years prison and four years extended supervision. Charges of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fourth and fifth offense, felony bail-jumping, misdemeanor criminal damage to property and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

SHARON M. FOREMAN, 41, of 812 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, 150 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense dismissed but read into court record.

ANTHONY J. HANSON, 20, of 2911 Carrousel Lane, Janesville, misdemeanor theft of movable property over $2,500 and misdemeanor battery, two years; probation.

LINDSAY L. KOPAS, 33, of 931 A E. Clay St. Whitewater, misdemeanor hit and run, 10 days jail.

ANDREW C. RENSBERRY, 38, of 3855 S. Montana Trail, Janesville, felony vehicle operator flee/eluding an officer, two years’ probation.

BRETT A. ROSMAN, 35, of 125 S. Fourth St., Evansville, felony possession of marijuana second offense or more, two years’ probation. Charge of misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.

DAI VON L. VANCE-JENKINS, 22, of 164 S. Franklin St., Janesville, misdemeanor retail theft over $500, one year probation.

LINDIE K. WOLLIN, 37, of 2703 Sylvester St., Janesville, charge of two counts misdemeanor retail theft over $500 dismissed.

EDDIE D. ZANDERS III, 38, of 903 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor theft of movable property over $2,500 and three counts misdemeanor bail-jumping, two years’ probation.

Walworth County courts

LEENA A. CAROLLO, 18, of W9665 Highway 14 Apt. 11, Delavan, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, two years’ probation.

EVARISTO CONTRERAS, 47, of 312 E. Main St., Whitewater, charge of misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

ISAAC CRUZ-GUERRERO, 34, of 3106 Village Court #1, Janesville, misdemeanor operate without a valid license, two days jail.

RYAN R. GALGANSKI, 31, of W985 Geranium Road, Genoa City, felony child abuse/intentionally cause harm, two years prison and two years extended supervision. Charges of misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor battery dismissed but read into court record.

MARTIN A. GRANBERG, 43, of N2421 Knollwood Drive, Lake Geneva, charges of misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor battery dismissed.

JACOB A. HUMPHREY, 31, of 409 Walworth St., Lake Geneva, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense and misdemeanor bail-jumping, 100 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.

JACOB J. KRAUKLIS, 19, of W4530 Woodview Lane, Elkhorn, felony possession of marijuana with intent, 30 days jail with Huber and three years’ probation. Charges of felony possession of LSD with intent, felony possession of schedule IV drugs with intent and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.

CHARLIE J. MEHLEIS, 17, of W1319 Honey Suckle Road, genoa City, misdemeanor criminal trespass to dwelling, six months jail with Huber and one year probation.

NOE E. MEJIA, 30, of 755 N. Tratt St. #87, Whitewater, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 120 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.

RAFAEL R. MENDOZA, 34, of 903 E. Clay St., Whitewater, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor attempt battery, 150 days jail with Huber and two years’ probation. Charges of felony attempt battery or threat to judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer, misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense, misdemeanor operating while revoked and misdemeanor ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violate court order dismissed but read into court record.

JASMINE C. MILLER, 23, of 1380 W. Main St. Apt. 132, Whitewater, two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail-jumping, two days jail and one year probation.

DANIEL J. NUNN, 22, of W3189 Maclean Road, Elkhorn, felony manufacture/deliver marijuana and felony bail-jumping, 90 days jail with Huber and three years’ probation. Charges of felony possession of narcotic drugs, two counts felony manufacture/deliver marijuana, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer dismissed but read into court record.

JOHN R. ROSENCRANS, 36, of 1716 S. Shore Drive, Delavan, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second and third offense, three counts misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer and three counts misdemeanor bail-jumping, 360 days jail with Huber and six years’ probation. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second and third offense, misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer and eight counts misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

GREGORY M. SENFIT, 55, of W2427 Saint Peters Road, East Troy, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, 90 days jail. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense dismissed but read into court record.

JOSEPH D. SHAFFER, 32, of W9086 County B, Sharon, felony drive or operate vehicle without consent, 15 days jail with Huber and one year probation.

DAVEY J. SHOWER, 25, of W889 Eau Claire Road, Genoa City, misdemeanor operating while revoked and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 50 days jail.

ISAIAH D. SHREWSBERRY, 18, of 317 Fox Lane, Walworth, felony harboring/aiding a felon, felony possession of marijuana with intent, felony bail-jumping and misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer, nine months jail with Huber and four years’ probation. Charges of five counts felony bail-jumping, misdemeanor theft of movable property over $2,500 and two counts misdemeanor possession of marijuana dismissed but read into court record.

STEPHEN M. STEFFEN, 35, of 1350 Elkhorn Road Unit B, Elkhorn, felony strangulation and suffocation and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 90 days jail with Huber and three years’ probation.

DONTE K. TIDMORE, 24, of 1207 W. Carriage Drive #A, Whitewater, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense and misdemeanor operating while revoked, 95 days jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense and misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.

ANQUINETTE L. WRIGHT, 23, of 370 N. Tratt St. Apt. 244, Whitewater, three counts misdemeanor operate without valid license and misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer, nine months jail with Huber and one year probation. Charges of misdemeanor operate without a valid license and misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer dismissed but read into court record.