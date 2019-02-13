Rock County courts

MAXSON CHAN, 25, of 2027 S. Marion Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor bail-jumping, two years’ probation. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

SKYLAR R. FIORVANTI, 27, of 2738 Park Place Lane, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, five days jail with Huber. Charge of felony vehicle operator flee/eluding an officer and misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense dismissed.

CATHERINE M. GROETKEN, 58, of 619 Harding St., Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense and misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, seven months jail with Huber, three years’ probation. Charges of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fourth offense and misdemeanor hit and run dismissed but read into court record.

SAMANTHA J. GUINTER, 28, of 91 Falling Creek Circle, Janesville, three counts misdemeanor retail theft over $5,000, 18 months’ probation. Charges of misdemeanor retail theft over $5,000 as party to crime, misdemeanor criminal damage to property, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and two counts misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

JON R. JOHNS, 55, of 1020 Ravine St., Janesville, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 18 months’ probation.

JEOVONTE R. JONES, 33, of 2504 N. Sumac Drive, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, one year probation. Charge of felony possession of narcotic drugs dismissed.

CARL D. KAPLAN, 21, of 482 N. Pearl St,. Janesville, misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor criminal damage to property, nine months jail with Huber and 18 months’ probation. Charge of two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

JOSEPH M. KJORNES, 33, of 2204 Cornell Ave., Janesville, felony theft of movable property over $5,000, felony possession of narcotic drugs and misdemeanor cause injury/operate while under the influence, three years prison, three years extended supervision, 30 days jail and three years’ probation. Charge of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor cause injury/operate while under the influence.

TOUSSAINT L’OUVERTURE, 48, of 1210 Kellogg Ave. Apt. 1, Janesville, charges of felony child abuse recklessly cause harm, felony bail-jumping and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

TASIA S. MOORE, 27, of 1900 Royal Oaks Drive, Janesville, charge of felony manufacture/deliver heroin dismissed.

MARK R. PERKINS JR., 35, of 543 N. Pine St., Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, six months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited alcohol content third offense dismissed but read into court record.

KRISTIANA A. RAST, 21, of 1416 Riverside St., Janesville, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 60 days jail with Huber.

RYAN J. REED, 43, of P.O. Box 1664, Janesville, charge of felony repeated sexual assault of same child dismissed but read into court record.

JEFFERY T. RUEFER, 17, of 444 Badger Drive, Evansville, misdemeanor criminal damage to property and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 18 months’ probation. Charge of felony strangulation and suffocation dismissed but read into court record.

ISAAC W. TORRES, 27, of 200 E. Highway 14, c/o Rock County Jail, Janesville, charges of two counts felony substantial battery with intended bodily harm as party to crime, two counts felony bail-jumping and three counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

JOSEPH C. VANGAMPLER, 24, of 438 Harding St., Janesville, misdemeanor drive or operating without consent/abandoning vehicle, 180 days jail.

TANYA L. ZIMMERMAN, 36, of 175 S. Jackson St., Janesville, felony child abuse and intentionally cause harm, three years’ probation.

Walworth County courts

SHAWN D. COLLIER, 42, of 217 Arbor Ridge Drive, Delavan, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 120 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.

JACK D. GUEBARD, 44, of N8536 Booth Lk. Heights, East Troy, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 60 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.

KATRINA L. HENNE, 25, of N1559 Powers Lake Road, Genoa City, felony falsely present non-controlled substance and felony bail-jumping, 180 days jail with Huber and three years’ probation. Charges of felony bail-jumping and misdemeanor possession of marijuana dismissed but read into court record.

LANCE R. HEPHNER, 21, of 257 N. Tratt St., Whitewater, felony manufacture/deliver non-narcotics, 90 days jail with Huber and three years’ probation. Charges of two counts felony manufacture/deliver non-narcotics, misdemeanor possession of controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.

THOMAS P. HINSENKAMP, 26, of 2731 Glenview Court, East Troy, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 120 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.

DIANA L. JOAQUIN, 60, of W3314 Hunt Ridge Drive, Elkhorn, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 90 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed.

STEVEN S. KEY, 33, of W1111 Hawthorne Road, Genoa City, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense and misdemeanor bail-jumping, 90 days jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

BRANDT A. LERMA, 20, of 164 N. Prairie St., Whitewater, felony manufacture/deliver marijuana, 10 days jail with Huber and three years’ probation. Charge of two counts felony manufacture/deliver marijuana dismissed but read into court record.

JAMIE E. LYON, 26, of 29 ½ S. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 60 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.

LATASHA A. MILLER, 27, of 5614 State Road 11 Trailer 7W, Elkhorn, charge of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.

CHRISTINA M. RAMIREZ, 34, of W3291 Willow Road, Lake Geneva, felony vehicle operator flee/eluding and officer, two counts felony bail-jumping, misdemeanor operating without a valid license and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, 60 days jail with Huber and five years’ probation.

DANIEL W. ROBINSON, 31, of 212 E. Washington St., Delavan, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 90 days jail with Huber and one year probation.

MARIE L. ZABLER, 31, of N3381 Forest Road, Lake Geneva, felony possession of narcotic drugs and misdemeanor theft of movable property over $2,500, four months jail with Huber and two years’ probation.

MARK C. ZILLY, 62, of N1720 Wildwood Drive, Lake Geneva, charge of misdemeanor ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violate court order dismissed.