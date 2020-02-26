Rock County courts

ADRIANE M. DUNCAN, 43, of 2206 Pierce St., Janesville, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, two years probation.

JAMES R. EDGELL, 37, of 2309 Harvard Drive #11, Janesville, misdemeanor battery and four counts misdemeanor bail jumping, three years probation. Charges of five counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct and six counts misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.

JOHN W. HAMM, 25, of 3524 E. Thomas St., Milton, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, five days jail.

BRANDON J. KENNEDY, 29, of 420 Prospect Ave., Janesville, felony attempt battery to law enforcement officer, three years probation.

JOEL P. KNUDSON, 42, of 1001 Eisenhower Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, 90 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense dismissed but read into court record.

ELIZABETH F. LEICK, 21, of 518 Center, Janesville, misdemeanor obstructing an officer and misdemeanor violate/harassment restraining order, one year probation.

TYLER D. MILLER, 30, of 1232 Putnam Ave., Janesville, two counts misdemeanor retail theft intentionally take and misdemeanor bail jumping, two years probation. Charges of misdemeanor retail theft and two counts misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.

PENNY P. SAMUELSON-CONDERMAN, 54, of 127 Forest Ave., Edgerton, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, one year jail with Huber and three years probation. Charge of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fourth offense and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.

CEDRIC L. SNADERS JR., 21, of 3334 Spruce St., Janesville, felony fail/report to county jail, 18 months prison and 18 months extended supervision. Charges of misdemeanor obstructing an officer and misdemeanor possession of marijuana dismissed but read into court record.

TAVIA M. ST. JOHN, 44, of 1811 Green Forest Run #102, Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense with minor passenger, one year jail with Huber and three years probation. Charge of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fourth offense with minor passenger dismissed but read into court record.

KATRINA D. THOMPSON, 35, of 305 S. Pontiac Drive, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, 45 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense dismissed but read into court record.

CHARLES S. WALZ, 29, of 1934 Liberty Lane, Janesville, felony possession of narcotic drugs, misdemeanor possession of controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, two years probation.

Walworth County courts

CARLOS A. BARRERA, 48, of N6553 Elder Road, Delavan, felony first degree child sex assault and felony attempt second degree sexual assault of child, 30 years prison and 17 years and six months extended supervision. Charge of felony incest with child dismissed but read into court record.

JOSE L. BRAVO, 46, of 130 W. State Line Road, Sharon, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, 75 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense dismissed but read into court record.

DEANNA M. COBUN, 38, of 401 W. Fulton Apt. #103, Edgerton, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense with minor passenger, 60 days jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense with minor passenger, misdemeanor operating while revoked and misdemeanor ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violate court order dismissed but read into court record.

DEANTE M. D. COOK, 27, of 333 S. Locust St., Janesville, felony possession of marijuana, one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.

REBECCA ESPARZA, 39, of 274 S. Wright St. Apt. A, Delavan, two counts felony bail jumping, misdemeanor possession of cocaine/coca and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, six months jail with Huber and three years probation. Charge of felony possession of narcotic drugs, felony possession of amphetamine with intent, felony bail jumping and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.

RAUL M. AVILA, 33, of 421 Haskins St., Lake Geneva, misdemeanor operating while revoked, five days jail with Huber.

DONALD L. MESKE, 57, of 207 N. Jefferson St., Whitewater, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 18 months prison, six months extended supervision and 18 months probation. Charge of misdemeanor battery dismissed but read into court record.

DENNIS L. METALLO, 59, of 135 W. Main St., Lake Geneva, two counts felony possession of child pornography, four years prison and four years extended supervision. Charges of two counts felony possession of child pornography and misdemeanor sex offender-fail/update information dismissed but read into court record.

DEAN M. MILLER, 56, of 418 W. Delavan Drive, Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated fifth or sixth offense and felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fifth or sixth offense, three years prison and three years extended supervision.

JAXOM H. PROULX VICTOR, 24, of 916 W. Peck, Whitewater, two counts misdemeanor possession of amphetamine/LSD/psilocin and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, 90 days jail and 18 months probation. Charges of two counts felony possession of amphetamine/LSD/psilocin dismissed but read into court record.

TORI M. RHONE, 19, of 1327 W. Main St. 4, Lake Geneva, felony theft of movable property-special facts and felony possession narcotic drugs, 90 days jail with Huber and three years probation. Charges of felony possession of marijuana with intent and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.

KAITLYN R. ROBERTS, 23, of 29 S. Wisconsin St. Room 24, Elkhorn, felony misappropriate ID info-avoid penalty and misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer, four years prison, three years extended supervision and thee years probation.

CONOR C. SCHULTZ, 23, of 614 Haskins St., Lake Geneva, misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor battery, 45 days jail with Huber and 18 months probation. Charge of felony battery or threat to judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer dismissed but read into court record.

SPENCER T. SHIER, 25, of 123 W. Center St. Apt B, Whitewater, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 30 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.

TIMOTHY D. TOWNSEND, 41, of 4120 Poplar Drive, Delavan, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 90 days jail with Huber and one year probation.

NATHAN D. WEINGANDT, 26, of 706 Faryl Ave. #5, Delavan, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one year prison and one year extended supervision. Charge of misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer dismissed but read into court record.

DANIEL J. ZITELLA, 30, of 2803 Darlington St., Delavan, felony arson of building without owner’s consent and felony bail jumping, six months jail with Huber and 10 years probation. Charges of two counts felony arson of property other than building, three counts felony arson of building without owner’s consent and misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer dismissed but read into court record.