Rock County courts

ISAIAH L. BELL, 19, of 706 Williams St., Janesville, felony burglary of building or dwelling, three years probation. Charges of felony theft of movable property and misdemeanor criminal damage to property dismissed but read into court record.

SEAN P. DUFFY, 36, of 408 Jordan Place, Orfordville, felony operating while intoxicated fifth offense, 18 months prison and three years extended supervision. Charge of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fifth offense dismissed but read into court record.

ERIBERTO D. ECHEVERRIA, 37, of 1008 Wisconsin Ave., Delavan, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one year probation. Charges of misdemeanor computer message-threaten injury or harm, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, misdemeanor resisting an officer and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.

TRAVIS J. HANSON, 31, of 1021 N. Henke Road, Janesville, felony burglary of building or dwelling, felony second degree recklessly endangering safety and two counts felony bail jumping, six years prison and three years extended supervision. Charges of felony theft of movable property, misdemeanor theft of movable property, two counts misdemeanor obstructing an officer, two counts misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.

CHRISTOPHER M. HEIN, 27, of 1937 Hancock Lane, Janesville, felony third degree sexual assault, one year jail with Huber and five years probation.

BRIAN J. E. JENSEN, 42, of 805 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville, misdemeanor obstructing an officer and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, two years probation.

JOSHUA JIMENEZ, 21, of 335 S. Fremont St., Janesville, felony burglary of building or dwelling and felony bail jumping, 120 days jail with Huber and five years probation. Charge of felony bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.

CARL D. KAPLAN, 22, of 482 N. Pearl St., Janesville, misdemeanor criminal damage to property, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor obstructing an officer, 18 months prison, six months extended supervision and two years probation. Charges of misdemeanor hit and run and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

TYLER D. KJELL, 18, of 2531 S. River Road, Janesville, two counts felony armed robbery, 10 years prison, five years extended supervision and five years probation. Charges of two counts felony bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.

MARGAREET M. LAPLACA, 20, of 2316 Cornell Ave., Janesville, three counts misdemeanor credit card-fraudulent use, one year probation.

DILLON D. LEMKE, 27, of 26 S. Chatham St., Janesville, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 18 months probation. Charge of misdemeanor battery dismissed but read into court record.

EVIN C. LOMBARDI, 20, of 560 W. 21st St., Monroe, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, 18 months probation.

NICHOLAS S. MACKEY, 20, of 1403 Mayfair Drive, Janesville, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, 45 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.

KARA L. NICHOLSON, 50, of 50001 E. Maple Lane, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, six months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense dismissed but read into court record.

JOSEPH R. OVERBEEK, 21, of W8680 Harris Road, Delavan, felony homicide by intoxicated use of vehicle, five y ears prison and 10 years extended supervision. Charge of felony knowingly operating while suspended dismissed but read into court record.

HOLDEN J. RICHARDT, 24, of 2616 Hyacinth Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, five days jail. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.

RENEE I. RIEMER, 50, of 3717 Fairfax Court, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 30 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed.

ANDREA J. ROBAR, 40, of 304 Madison St. Upper, Janesville, felony misappropriate ID info-obtain money, two years probation. Charges of felony misappropriate ID info-obtain money, misdemeanor theft of movable property and misdemeanor retail theft dismissed but read into court record.

JASON L. STAMPER, 36, of 5734 S. Highway 51 #1, Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated causing injury and misdemeanor hit and run, one year jail with Huber and three years probation. Charges of felony prohibited blood alcohol content causing injury, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense and misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense dismissed but read into court record.

CRYSTAL C. STRIETER, 28, of 323 N. High St., Janesville, misdemeanor obstructing an officer, nine months jail. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

DAMIEN S. WALLS, 25, of 506 Roosevelt Ave., Janesville, three counts misdemeanor battery, one year jail and two years probation. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

LORENZO M. WASHINGTON III, 30, of 20 N. Wisconsin St. #2, Janesville, three counts felony bail jumping and misdemeanor criminal damage to property, six months jail and three years probation. Charges of felony possession of marijuana, two counts felony bail jumping, misdemeanor criminal damage to property, misdemeanor battery, three counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct and two counts misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer dismissed but read into court record.

AARON E. WHITE, 39, of 1017 Riverside St., Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, felony operating while intoxicated fifth or sixth offense, three years prison and 18 months extended supervision. Charges of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fourth offense and four counts misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.

CORY E. WILCOX, 40, of 6219 highway 51 Lot 96, Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, two years prison and three years extended supervision. Charges of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fourth offense, misdemeanor criminal trespass to dwelling and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

RANDOLPH F. WISDOM, 61, of 200 Highway 14, Rock County Jail, Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense and felony bail jumping, two years prison and two years extended supervision. Charges of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fourth offense and two counts felony bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.

Walworth County courts

JOSE A. ARAUJO DIAZ, 33, of 1203 Pleasant St., Lake Geneva, felony bail jumping and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 60 days jail with Huber and two years probation. Charges of felony third degree sexual assault, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor criminal damage to property dismissed but read into court record.

ANGELICA R. GARCIA, 29, of N2020 Highway H Lot 49, Lake Geneva, felony injury by intoxicated use of vehicle, nine months jail with Huber and four years probation. Charges of felony injury by use of vehicle with minor passenger and prohibited blood alcohol content, felony knowingly operating while revoked, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense and two counts misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer dismissed but read into court record.

TIMOTHY D. HEFNER, 60, of 5550 Tri County Road, misdemeanor operating while revoked, five days jail with Huber.

MICHELLE L. KOSTUCK-HASS, 45, of 649 Gerard St., Elkhorn, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, one year prison and two years extended supervision.

SHANNON A. LENTZ, 38, of N7575 Kettle Moraine Drive, Whitewater, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 90 days jail with Huber and two years probation.

ANDY H. RODRIQUEZ, 39, of 317 Autumn Drive, Delavan, felony possession of narcotic drugs, 60 days jail with Huber and three years probation.

NICHOLAS K. ROMPA, 38, of N1522 Orchid Drive, Genoa City, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor bail jumping, two years probation. Charges of misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.

OKSANA T. SMALE, 27, of 1906 Division St. B, East Troy, misdemeanor possess/illegally obtained prescription, 120 days jail with Huber and one year probation.

ISAIAH J. SWANSON, 18, of 620 S. Seventh St. c/o parent, Delavan, felony manufacture/deliver marijuana, two years probation.

GLENN J. TOLON, 28, of 818 Michigan St. #4, Delavan, charge of felony manufacture/deliver cocaine dismissed but read into court record.

IAN L. TURNER, 18, of 904 Wallis Ave., Delavan, misdemeanor operate without valid license and misdemeanor bail jumping, three days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operate without valid license dismissed but read into court record.