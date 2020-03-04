Rock County courts

MARIAH L. BATES, 24, of 2319 Randolph Road, Janesville, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, six months jail with Huber and six months probation. Charge of felony possession of electric weapon dismissed but read into court record.

JAMES E. BJORK, 48, of 233 Kellogg Ave., Janesville, two counts felony manufacture/deliver amphetamine and felony bail jumping, one year jail with Huber and five years probation. Charges of felony knowingly possess methamphetamine waste, felony possession methamphetamine precursors and felony possess drug paraphernalia to manufacture, compound, convert, produce or store methamphetamine dismissed but read into court record.

THOMAS J. BLUHM, 33, of 1521 Clover Lane, Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated causing injury and felony homicide by intoxicated use of vehicle, 14 years prison and 15 years extended supervision. Charges of felony homicide by use of vehicle with prohibited blood alcohol content, felony prohibited blood alcohol content causing injury, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense and misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.

KYLE E. COHAN, 36, of 303 ½ South Academy, Janesville, misdemeanor obstructing an officer, one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

DANIEL B. GOOD, 42, of 677 Hillside Road, Edgerton, felony homicide by intoxicated use of vehicle and felony injury by intoxicated use of vehicle, eight years prison and six years extended supervision. Charges of felony homicide by use of vehicle with prohibited blood alcohol content, felony injury by use of vehicle with prohibited blood alcohol content with minor messenger, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense and felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fourth offense dismissed but read into court record.

BENJAMIN J. JOCHEMS-CARREL, 29, of 1103 Drake St., Janesville, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping, 18 months probation.

JACOB K. JORDAN, 37, of 1628 Green Valley Drive Apt. 2, Janesville, misdemeanor theft of movable property, one year probation. Charge of felony forgery-uttering dismissed but read into court record.

ANGEL M. KOPPES, 55, of 707 S. Main St., Edgerton, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, 14 days jail and two years probation. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense dismissed but read into court record.

CHRISTOPHER M. LINNEMAN, 28, of 1014 Wheeler St., Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense and misdemeanor bail jumping, 120 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.

HOLDEN J. RICHARDT, 24, of 2616 Hyacinth Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor computer message-threaten injury or harm, one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

ALEXANDER C. SCHENCK, 27, of 61 Lapidary Lane, Janesville, felony retail theft-intentionally take, felony vehicle operator flee/elude officer, three counts felony bail jumping and five counts misdemeanor retail theft-intentionally take, five years probation. Charges of four counts felony bail jumping, misdemeanor theft of movable property and five counts misdemeanor retail theft-intentionally take dismissed but read into court record.

AUSTIN R. SCHOVILLE, 24, of 224 Kellogg Ave. c/o Loretta Norris, Janesville, misdemeanor criminal damage to property and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one year probation. Charges of misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.

ANTWONN R. SIMMONS, 26, of 118 N. Terrace St., Janesville, misdemeanor obstructing an officer, one year probation.

CHRISTOPHER M. SMITH, 42, of 100 S. Orchid St., Janesville, misdemeanor neglecting a child, one year probation.

RYAN M. STARCK, 30, of 9507 E. County N, Milton, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, four counts misdemeanor criminal damage to property and misdemeanor drive or operate without consent-abandon vehicle, six months jail with Huber and three years probation. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol second offense dismissed.

KAYLA L. WARN, 24, of 120 S. Richards St., Orfordville, misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor obstructing an officer and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, two years probation. Charges of felony false imprisonment, felony bail jumping and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

DYLAN P. WEBER, 18, of 2605 Burbank Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor hit and run and misdemeanor bail jumping, one year probation.

MICHAEL D. WESTON JR., 28, no address, felony vehicle operator flee/elude officer, three years probation. Charges of two counts felony strangulation and suffocation dismissed but read into court record.

GENE R. WHEELOCK, 37, of 1311 Camden SQ, Janesville, misdemeanor carry concealed weapon, 10 days jail with Huber.

Walworth County courts

SEAN W. CLARK, 30, of 522 Walworth St., Lake Geneva, misdemeanor operating while revoked, five days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violate court order dismissed but read into court record.

TRAVIS A. GESSLER, 33, of N7297 Highway 89, Whitewater, charges of misdemeanor criminal damage to property and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

MARIO G. HUERTA, 53, of 212 Evergreen Court, Delavan, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, 270 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense dismissed but read into court record.

DANIELLE R. MCCABE, 31, of N6770 Tippecanoe Trail, Elkhorn, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, 30 days jail with Huber and 18 months probation. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fourth offense, misdemeanor operating while revoked and misdemeanor ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violate court order dismissed but read into court record.

BRIAN A. OLSON, 43, of 1142 W. Court St., Elkhorn, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, 30 days jail with Huber and 18 months probation. Charge of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fourth offense dismissed but read into court record.

AUSTIN M. PORTER, 22, of W2292 St. peters Road, Elkhorn, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 60 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.

DAVID W. SEMMLER, 31, of 539 Oak St., Fontana, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 120 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.

DENNIS M. SICKLER, 40, of N9193 Maple St., East Troy, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 90 days jail with Huber and two years probation.

ADAM P. SWANEY JR., 28, of 729 ½ W. Main St., Lake Geneva, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, nine months jail with Huber and two years probation. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense, misdemeanor operating while revoked and misdemeanor possession of controlled substance dismissed but read into court record.