Rock County courts

TIMOTHY J. BUDIG JR., 24, of 925 E. High St., Milton, misdemeanor resisting/failing to stop, 120 days jail with Huber.

TROY J. CURTIS, 35, of Highway 51 #11, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, misdemeanor hit and run attended vehicle, misdemeanor retail theft over $500, misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail-jumping, 100 days jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense, two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor obstructing an officer dismissed but read into court record.

ANTONIO K. DAVENPORT, 37, of 255 S. Jackson Apt. 1, Janesville, two counts felony deliver cocaine and two counts felony bail-jumping, seven years prison and nine years extended supervision. Charges of felony manufacture/deliver cocaine, felony possession of marijuana second offense or more and five counts felony bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

DANIEL B. DICKSON, 65, of 413 N. Parker Drive, Apt. 2, Janesville, charge of felony sex offender fail to update information dismissed.

SIDNEY R. IVY, 26, of 2806 Mineral Point, Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated with minor fourth offense, one year jail with Huber and three years’ probation. Charges of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content with minor and misdemeanor obstructing an officer dismissed but read into court record.

CHRISTOPHER J. KUBIAK, 25, OF 2319 Holiday Drive#8, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, five days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operate with restricted controlled substance second offense dismissed but read into court record.

AMBER M. LENTZ, 32, of 2621 Harvard Drive, Apt. 4, Janesville, felony manufacture/deliver heroin, felony misappropriate ID information, felony battery by prisoners and felony bail-jumping, five years prison, five years extended supervision and one year jail. Charge of felony first degree recklessly endangering safety, felony bail-jumping, misdemeanor theft of movable property over $2,500 and two counts misdemeanor obstructing an officer dismissed but read into court record.

BRITTANY S. MCINTYRE, 28, of 11811 E. Tighe Road, Clinton, three counts misdemeanor retail theft over $500, two years’ probation.

ADRIANNA B. ROTE, 20, of 225 Milton Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor possession of cocaine and misdemeanor possession of amphetamine/LSD/psilocin, one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana dismissed but read into court record.

JERMONE D. STEWART SR., 34, of 820 Center Ave., Janesville, felony manufacture/deliver cocaine and felony bail-jumping, three years seven months prison and four years extended supervision.

JONATHAN B. WILLIAMS, 46, of 2740 Kelso Drive, Janesville, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 18 months’ probation. Charge of felony substantial battery/intend bodily harm dismissed but read into court record.

DARREN L. WINGER, 53, of 414 Elm St., Milton, charges of felony bail-jumping and misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

Walworth County courts

JOSE ANOTONIO CHOLICO, 29, of W3640 Washington Drive, Lake Geneva, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, 270 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense dismissed but read into court record.

SCOTT A. CONDON, 42, of W8645 Glacial Drive, Whitewater, misdemeanor battery, nine months jail and one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

BRANDON A. DE LA VEGA, 23, of 115 Betzer Road, Delavan, misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer, six months jail with Huber and one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

MARTHA C. DICKMEYER, 32, of 277 N. Esterly Ave., Whitewater, two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct, two years’ probation. Charges of two counts misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

BRETT L. GILLER, 55, of 215 N. Fifth St., Delavan, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, 30 days jail with Huber and one year probation.

DEANNA R. HATCH, 48, of 717 Tudor Drive, Janesville, felony theft by false representation over $5,000, two years prison and three years extended supervision.

COLE H. HATCHKO, 19, of 583 N. Walton Drive, Whitewater, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, 60 days jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor operate with restricted controlled substance second offense and misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.

KATELYN J. JAY, 26, of N8729 Pickeral Lake Road, East troy, felony possession of narcotic drugs and felony bail-jumping, nine months jail and three years’ probation. Charges of felony possession of narcotic drugs, misdemeanor possession of controlled substance and two counts misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.

LAVELO D. MCCLAIN, 29, of 444 N. Harmony Lane #11, Whitewater, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 60 days jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense and misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

MIGUEL A. MORENO, 33, of 616 Faryl St., #2, Delavan, felony burglary of building or dwelling as party to crime and two counts felony bail-jumping, six months jail with Huber and five years’ probation. Charges of misdemeanor theft of movable property over $2,500 as party to crime and misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer dismissed but read into court record.

JACOB R. UPTON, 25, of 3138 W. Barry Drive, Lake Geneva, felony second degree recklessly endangering safety and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, five years prison and six years extended supervision. Charge of felony aggravated battery intending great bodily harm and felony battery dismissed but read into court record.

ALEXA L. WOOLARD, 18, of 3168 Acacia Road, Lake Geneva, misdemeanor graffiti as party to crime, misdemeanor criminal damage to property as party to crime, misdemeanor possess/illegally obtain prescription, misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer and misdemeanor bail-jumping, 10 days jail with Huber and three years’ probation. Charges of misdemeanor graffiti, misdemeanor criminal damage to property, misdemeanor theft of movable property over $2,500 and two counts misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.