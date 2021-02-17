Rock County courts
ANDREW P. BANKS, 32, of 619 W. Court St., Janesville, misdemeanor fail-report to county jail, one month jail with Huber.
COLTON J. BRAINARD, 29, of 3403 E. Thomas St., Milton, misdemeanor neglecting a child, one year probation.
JOY H. CONN, 29, of 306 Cherry St., Janesville, misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor criminal damage to property and three counts misdemeanor bail jumping, two years probation. Charges of two counts misdemeanor battery and two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
THOMAS J. FARLEY, 33, of 7335 S. Carvers Rock Road, Clinton, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, one year jail with Huber and three years probation.
NICHOLAS S. HALSTEAD, 32, of 1836 Garden Drive, Janesville, felony maintain drug trafficking place, three years probation. Charge of felony manufacture/deliver heroin dismissed and felony bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
MELISSA L. HANSON, 38, of 1603 Joliet St., Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, one month jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
JACLYNN E. JORDAN, 30, of 238 Milton Ave. Upper, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, one month jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
KIMBERLY J. LOVE, 54, of 17312 W. State Road 81, Brodhead, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, two months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense dismissed but read into court record.
SHAWN T. PLOOF, 41, of 214 ½ S. Pearl St., Janesville, two counts misdemeanor criminal damage to property and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 45 days jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
JEREMY D. PRINKEY, 44, of 425 Harding St., Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated sixth offense, felony battery to law enforcement officer, felony throw/discharge bodily fluid at public safety worker, two counts felony bail jumping and misdemeanor hit and run, eight years prison, eight years extended supervision, and six months jail.
JACOB B. RENNHACK, 25, of 7857 N. Moore Road, Edgerton, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one year probation. Charge of felony strangulation and suffocation and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
ALFRED L. ROMERO, 46, of 1132 Bennett St., Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, six months jail with Huber.
ROBERT J. RUUD JR., 57, of 616 Midland Road #130, Janesville, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and two counts misdemeanor bail jumping, 20 days jail with Huber. Charges of two counts misdemeanor battery dismissed but read into court record.
DAVID T. SCOGGINS, 60, of 209 S. Randall, Janesville, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 18 months probation. Charge of misdemeanor resisting an officer dismissed but read into court record.
PHILLIP J. SCOTT, 40, of 2221 W. Memorial Drive, Janesville, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 18 months probation.
BENJAMIN A. SIME, 36, of 2558 W. Deer Path Trail, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, five days jail. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense, two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor criminal trespass to dwelling dismissed but read into court record.
WAYNE D. SULLIVAN, 48, of 2309 Harvard Drive #14, Janesville, misdemeanor financial transaction card-fraudulent use, four months jail with Huber.
NATHAN R. TERRY, 27, of 313 S. Pontiac Drive, Janesville, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor criminal damage to property and misdemeanor bail jumping, two years probation. Charges of three counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct, misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor criminal damage to property and four counts misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
CHAD D. TRUMAN, 39, of 212 Depot St., Footville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, six months jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense and misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.
ADRIAN J. D’ANGELO TYUS, 46, of 2203 Hubbard St., Janesville, felony sex offender fail/update information, three months jail with Huber.
Walworth County courts
JEREMY E. CARUSO, 25, of 415 Mc Dowell St., Delavan, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 20 days jail with Huber.
IVAN T. DEALBA, 17, of 1221 Dodge St., Lake Geneva, misdemeanor possession of cocaine/coca, 10 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.
RENE E. HENRIKSEN, 45, of 1495 Mill St., P.O. Box 399, Lyons, misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer and two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one year jail with Huber and two years probation.
WILLIAM T. HUNT, 55, of 509 Prairie View, Williams Bay, felony strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, three years probation.
JOSEPH M. LOPARDO, 23, of 619 Water St. #1, Lake Geneva, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, six months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense dismissed but read into court record.
CHRISTOPHER R. OSTRANDER, 21, of W9589 Cemetery Road, Clinton, misdemeanor criminal trespass to dwelling and misdemeanor battery, one year jail with Huber and two years probation. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
JEFFREY C. POPE, 53, of 2849 Honey Creek Court #130, East Troy, misdemeanor battery, 15 days jail with Huber, one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
ROBERT M. WHITCHER, 38, of 112 W. School St., Sharon, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, two months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense dismissed but read into court record.
ZACHARY T. YARDLEY, 24, of 311 N. Church St., Elkhorn, misdemeanor criminal damage to property, misdemeanor criminal damage to dwelling and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 20 days jail, one year probation.