Rock County
AUSTON A. BLANCHARD, 20, of 2316 Browning Drive, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 20 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
JERMHAL J. CAMPBELL, 47, of 718 Williams St., Janesville, misdemeanor two counts criminal damage to property, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor bail jumping, one year probation. Charges of misdemeanor two counts disorderly conduct and two counts misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
BRANDON L. CONRADSON, 32, of 810 Milton Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor possession of cocaine/coca dismissed but read into court record.
JOHN J. ERICKSON, 26, of 7367 N. Curharken Court, Edgerton, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, felony operating while intoxicated fifth offense, felony operating while intoxicated sixth offense, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense and misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 42 months prison, four years extended supervision and 105 days jail. Charge of felony possession of narcotic drugs, felony operate with restricted controlled substance fourth offense, felony operate with restricted controlled substance fifth or sixth offense, felony bail jumping misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense, misdemeanor hit and run, misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia, three counts misdemeanor operating while revoked, misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, misdemeanor criminal damage to property and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
ZARAI GARCIA, 24, of 501 Franklin Ave., Lake Geneva, felony bail jumping and misdemeanor possession of marijuana, 18 months probation. Charge of misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
RAY E. GROSS, 58, of 8983 N. First St., Edgerton, misdemeanor criminal damage to property, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor obstructing an officer, one month jail with Huber and two years probation. Charge of felony arson of building without owner’s consent dismissed but read into court record.
JASON E. HARRISON, 34, of 3133 E. MH Townline Road, Milton, felony possession of narcotic drugs and felony bail jumping, six months jail with Huber. Charges of felony possession of narcotic drugs and two counts misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.
GERALD JOINTER JR., 29, of 427 W. Racine St. #Upper, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while revoked and misdemeanor possession of marijuana, one year probation.
JEFFERY L. KIRSCH, 40, of 1532 Lafayette St., Janesville, two counts felony possess cocaine with intent, felony possess heroin with intent, felony possess firearm and four counts misdemeanor neglecting a child, eight years prison, five years extended supervision, nine months jail and five years probation. Charges of felony possess with marijuana with intent and two counts felony possess heroin with intent dismissed but read into court record.
JONATHAN A. KOOYMAN, 41, of 1732 S. Arch St., Janesville, misdemeanor criminal damage to property, one year probation.
CHAD A. MAUM, 37, of 2127 Rockport Road, Janesville, felony possession of cocaine/coca and misdemeanor resisting/failing to stop, three months jail with Huber and two years probation. Charges of felony possession of marijuana and misdemeanor resisting an officer dismissed but read into court record.
BROC E. P. MOEN, 34, of 2340 N. Tradition Lane, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, two months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense dismissed but read into court record.
LUCAS J. SHUTTY, 35, of 815 Sue Lane, Apt. 3, Clinton, misdemeanor battery and two counts misdemeanor bail jumping, two years probation. Charges of two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct, misdemeanor obstructing an officer and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
LANCE C. SKILLMAN, 31, of 468 S. Blackhawk St., Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, one month jail with Huber and two counts probation. Charge of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fourth offense dismissed but read into court record.
JOSHUA L. WOLLMAN, 40, of Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, two weeks jail with Huber and two years probation. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense dismissed but read into court record.
Walworth County
KEITH E. CRUTCHFIELD, 62, of P.O. Box 543, Clinton, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense and misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense, one year jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.
JENNIFER M. DION, 48, of N1776 Daisy Drive, Genoa City, misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, two years probation.
ANGEL A. FLETCHER, 19, of 415 Cass St., Apt. 5, Lake Geneva, misdemeanor battery, three months jail with Huber and one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
DAYVON K. LONG, 19, of 3208 Main St. #B1, East Troy, two counts misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor bail jumping, one year jail with Huber and two years probation. Charges of two counts misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
LUIS M. SALDANA, 20, of 509 E. First Ave., Apt. H, Elkhorn, felony false imprisonment, nine months jail and two years probation. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
MICHAEL J. ROGERS, 52, of 233 Inlet Shore Drive, Delavan, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 15 days jail with Huber.
EMILEE N. WELLMAN, 21, of 230 Vine St., Delavan, misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer and two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one year probation. Charge of felony throw/discharge bodily fluid at public safety worker or prosecutor dismissed but read into court record.