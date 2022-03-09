Rock County
BRIAN P. ALLINGER, 38, of 508 Chestnut St., Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, two weeks jail with Huber and two years probation. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense, misdemeanor operating while revoked and misdemeanor ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violate court order dismissed but read into court record.
JORDAN S. AMBORN, 26, of 409 Herman St., Delavan, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, five days jail with Huber.
ASHLEY B. BOLEY, 31, of 2617 Harvard Drive, Apt. 1, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 10 days jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense, misdemeanor operating while revoked and misdemeanor ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violate court order dismissed but read into court record.
ANGELIQUE E. CASTLE, 21, of 11619 N. Circle Drive, Milton, felony bail jumping misdemeanor possession of controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia, two counts misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, three years probation. Charges of felony second degree recklessly endangering safety and felony bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
TYLER T. DIX, 27, of 517 S. Jackson St., Lower Apt. A, Janesville, misdemeanor retail theft, one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor obstructing an officer dismissed but read into court record.
KAYLEIGH C. GAULIN-KLARICH, 31, of 4338 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville, felony possession of narcotic drugs and misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 10 days jail with Huber and 18 months probation. Charge of misdemeanor possession drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.
KERRIE L. HARTLEY, 24, of 2113 King St., Janesville, two counts felony forgery-uttering and felony bail jumping, 30 months probation. Charges of felony possession of methamphetamine, three counts felony bail jumping, misdemeanor receiving or concealing stolen property and misdemeanor possession of marijuana dismissed but read into court record.
SCOTT R. MARTINEK, 31, of 2240 N. Britt Road, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, two counts misdemeanor operate firearm while intoxicated and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, six months jail with Huber and three years probation. Charges of felony second degree recklessly endangering safety, misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense, two counts misdemeanor operate firearm while intoxicated, misdemeanor operating while revoked and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
JESSIDA L. M. PRINKEY, 29, of 540 Harding St., Janesville, misdemeanor theft, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor battery, 18 months probation. Charge of felony robbery with use of force dismissed and charge of misdemeanor obstructing an officer dismissed but read into court record.
WILLIE J. PRITCHARD, 33, of 1315 Laramie Lane, Janesville, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, two years prison, one year extended supervision and nine months jail. Charges of felony manufacture/deliver cocaine, felony possess firearm, felony theft of movable property, felony battery by prisoners and two counts felony bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
REGINA R. SWIGGUM, 48, of 1434 S. Osborne Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, five days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
AYONNA R. WISCHOW-WILLI, 27, of 1015 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville, two counts felony theft of movable property, misdemeanor theft of movable property and misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia, two years prison, two years extended supervision and nine months jail. Charges of two counts misdemeanor retail theft and misdemeanor obstructing an officer dismissed but read into court record.
Walworth County
AMANDA G. BAHR, 33, of 2107 Landings Lane, Delavan, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, three months jail with Huber.
WAYNE J. BIGELOW, 61, of 710 Faryl Ave. 3, Delavan, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor battery, nine months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
JULIAN R. BLACKSHEAR, 32, of W4211 Palmer Road, Lake Geneva, felony possess/distribute/exhibit an intimate representation, two years prison and two years extended supervision. Charges of three counts misdemeanor criminal damage to property and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
DUSTIN T. CULLINS, 34, of 517 Franklin Ave., Lake Geneva, charges of two counts misdemeanor operate without valid license and two counts misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
ALEXANDER N. DUDEK, 28, of 259 S. Jackson St., Janesville, misdemeanor battery, one week jail with Huber and 18 months probation. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
MATTHEW F. FAHEY, 22, of 3476 Tk Lane, Delavan, misdemeanor operating while revoked, three days jail.
KATELYN J. JAY, 29, of W2159 Oak Ridge Ave., East Troy, misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia, 25 days jail with Huber.
NESTOR D. JUAREZ, 26, of 268 S. Wright St. A, Delavan, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense and three counts misdemeanor bail jumping, two months jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content, misdemeanor possession of cocaine/coca and two counts misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
JOEL D. MATRANGA, 56, of N6964 Oak Lane, Elkhorn, misdemeanor violate/harassment restraining order-injunction and misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer, two months jail with Huber and 18 months probation. Charge of misdemeanor violate/harassment restraining order-injunction dismissed but read into court record.
JADE A. MCQUITTER, 36, of W8800 Hickory Road, Delavan, misdemeanor possess/illegally obtained prescription and misdemeanor bail jumping, two years probation. Charge of two counts misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.
JASON A. ROHN, 47, of 812 Eastown Manor, Elkhorn, felony possession of narcotic drugs, felony bail jumping and misdemeanor criminal trespass to dwelling, three months jail with Huber and three years probation. Charges of two counts misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.
AUSTIN W. SCHNEIDER, 27, of 337 Oak Ridge Drive, Darien, felony manufacture/deliver cocaine and felony possess amphetamine/LSD/psilocin, three years probation. Charges of two counts felony manufacture/deliver cocaine, felony possession marijuana with intent and misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.
AMILIA C. SHAFER, 34, of N8377 Bell School Road, East Troy, charges of two counts misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
ALEXANDER R. ST CYR, 36, of 122 N. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, three months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
TYLER J. THIELE, 31, of 706 Faryl Ave. #14, Delavan, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense and misdemeanor negligent operation of motor vehicle, six months jail with Huber and two years probation. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense dismissed but read into court record.
JOSHUA R. TONN, 41, of W4031 Sunset Drive, Troy Township, misdemeanor intentionally point firearm at person, one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.