Rock County courts
DANIELLE R. DISSMORE, 31, of 2806 E. Wood Trail, Milton, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, two months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
JEFFERY A. HEIMANN, 39, of 319 N. Academy St., Janesville, misdemeanor obstructing an officer, 10 days jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
ROBERT A. HENDRICKSON JR., 19, of 316 E. Racine St., Janesville, felony possession of marijuana with intent, 30 months probation. Charges of felony bail jumping and misdemeanor criminal damage to property dismissed but read into court record.
DRAKE M. KANGAS, 30, of 436 Harding St., Janesville, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, two years probation. Charges of felony strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
CURTIS J. MACKEY II, 29, of 14 ½ Garfield St., Edgerton, felony vehicle operator flee/elude officer, 18 months prison and two years extended supervision.
EUGENE G. PHILIPPI JR., 43, of 1021 W. Holmes St., Apt. B, Janesville, felony retail theft, four counts misdemeanor retail theft and three counts bail jumping, nine months jail and one year probation. Charges of three counts misdemeanor retail theft and five counts misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
PATRICK M. POLK, 37, of 613 Center Ave., Janesville, felony disorderly conduct-domestic abuse repeater, two years probation.
CRAIG M. RENSBERRY, 31, of 4544 E. highway 14, c/o Crawford Recovery Center, Janesville, misdemeanor battery, one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
Walworth County courts
JOHN R. BARBER, 40, of 901 N. Pheasant Way, Elkhorn, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one month jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor battery dismissed but read into court record.
HANNAH L. COBB, 20, of 19 Falling Creek Drive, Janesville, felony vehicle operator flee/elude officer, misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer and two counts misdemeanor bail jumping, six months jail with Huber and two years probation. Charges of misdemeanor operating while revoked, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.
JORDAN L. CORDOVA, 35, of 2718 Park Place, Janesville, felony substantial battery-intend bodily harm, three years probation. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
RAYMOND D. HUBBARD, 42, of 419 S. Crosby Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor bail jumping, one month jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor possess amphetamine/LSD/psilocin and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.
ABIGAIL L. KROHN, 21, of W1432 Honey Suckle Road, Genoa City, misdemeanor operating while revoked, five days jail with Huber. Charge of ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violate court order dismissed but read into court record.