Rock County
GARRETT E. ALEXANDER, 34, of 813 E. Memorial Drive, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense and misdemeanor resisting an officer, five months jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense and two counts misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.
JADEN E. FOWLER, 19, of 200 N. Jackson St., Janesville, felony battery to law enforcement officer, one year jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor resisting an officer dismissed but read into court record.
BENJAMIN E. HEDGECOCK, 31, of 1025 N. Washington St., Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense and misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 45 days jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense, misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense and two counts misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.
ANDREW R. LENTZ, 36, of 18 Falling Creek Drive, Janesville, felony possession amphetamine with intent, felony bail jumping and misdemeanor operate with restricted controlled substance third offense, one year jail with Huber and three years probation. Charge of misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.
MALIKA C. ROACH, 38, of 2633 N. Lexington Drive, Apt. 15, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 10 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
HEATHER A. SCHOON, 35, of 439 E. Indian Lane, Edgerton, felony misappropriate ID info-avoid penalty, one year prison and one year extended supervision. Charge of misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.
DOMINIC S. SCIANNA, 38, of 964 Bedford Drive, Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, 29 days jail with Huber and two years probation. Charges of two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor battery dismissed but read into court record.
Walworth County
MARION M. BEALL, 42, of 706 Faryl Ave. 10, Delavan, charge of misdemeanor criminal damage to property dismissed but read into court record.
MITCHELL R. BLOOD, 29, of 135 W. Main #223, Lake Geneva, felony bail jumping, two years probation.
BRIAN A. BONOGOFSKY, 58, of N1696 County H, Lake Geneva, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping, two months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor battery dismissed but read into court record.
RICHARD C. MARTINEZ, 56, of 840 N. Wisconsin St. #114, Elkhorn, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one month jail.
ORLY G. MIRANDA, 46, of 21 E. Beloit St., Darien, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, one month jail and 18 months probation. Charge of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fourth offense dismissed but read into court record.
KORY A. NEUMANN, 29, of 2067 Lilly St. #7, East Troy, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, four months jail with Huber and 18 months probation. Charge of misdemeanor battery dismissed but read into court record.
MICHAEL A. NOHLE, 38, of 747 Kellogg Ave., Apt. 4, Janesville, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, five days jail with Huber and one year probation.
DANIEL K. OHLRICH, 32, of 1495 Delavan Club Drive, Delavan, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor retail theft, misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer and misdemeanor bail jumping, two months jail with Huber and three years probation.
WESLIN O. ROSALES-PINEDA, 24, of 229 Walworth Ave. #4, Delavan, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, one month jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense and misdemeanor operate without valid license dismissed but read into court record.
ADAM K. SANDBERG, 44, of 203 E. Beloit St. A, Darien, misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor battery, 20 days jail with Huber and two years probation. Charges of felony battery or threat to judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer dismissed but read into court record.
ANTONIO VALADEZ, 46, of 220 Phoenix St., Delavan, two counts misdemeanor contact after domestic abuse arrest, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping, four months jail with Huber.
RONALD S. WEBER, 24, of 300 S. Edwards Blvd. 11, Lake Geneva, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, two months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.