Rock County courts
GARY BLAIR, 38, of 1421 Canyon Drive #9, Janesville, misdemeanor criminal damage to property and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, three months jail with Huber. Charge of felony bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
RICHARD L. CHAPMAN, 63, of 203 W. Sunny Lane Road, Janesville, two counts felony child abuse-recklessly cause harm, four years probation.
DUSTIN J. COUSIN, 28, of 767 S. Main St., Janesville, felony forgery-uttering, two years probation. Charge of misdemeanor theft of movable property dismissed but read into court record.
TIMOTHY G. FALCONBURY, 34, of 215 Turtle Creek Road Apt. 7, Delavan, felony possession of narcotic drugs and felony escape criminal arrest, one year prison and two years extended supervision. Charges of misdemeanor resisting an officer and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.
SETH T. HEINE, 19, of 323 S. Scott St., Whitewater, felony retail theft, three years probation.
PETER S. KESSLER, 40, of 926 Cornelia St., Janesville, misdemeanor operating with restricted controlled substance third offense, two months jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
JORDAN J. NEWCOMB, 29, of 14243 W. Carroll Road, Brodhead, charge of misdemeanor obstructing an officer dismissed but read into court record.
JOHNNT L. ROEHL, 40, of 120 N. River St., Janesville, felony child abuse-recklessly cause harm and misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 10 days jail and three years probation. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct, misdemeanor operating with restricted controlled substance second offense and two counts misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.
JESUS A. UBIETAJACQUEZ, 25, of 120 St. Lawrence Ave. Apt. 105, Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, one year jail and three years probation. Charge of misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.
CHARLES E. YOUNG, 41, of 420 S. Franklin St., Janesville, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one year probation.
Walworth County courts
AUSTIN ADKINS, 18, of 192 Schroeder Ave., Delavan, two counts misdemeanor battery, one month jail with Huber and one year probation. Charges of two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
ISABELLA M. ALIOTO, 20, of N2020 County H, Lot 423, Lake Geneva, misdemeanor hit and run, one month jail with Huber.
TREVOR BARNES, 18, of W5992 Green Lake Drive, Elkhorn, misdemeanor criminal damage to property, three months jail with Huber and one year probation.
KIMBERLY A. BRAYER, 35, of 411 First St., Walworth, two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct, five days jail with Huber.
ROBERT E. CAREY, 32, of 514 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan, misdemeanor operating while revoked, 20 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating while revoked and two counts misdemeanor ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violate court order dismissed but read into court record.
ARTURO CAZARES, 61, of W1028 Juneau Road, Genoa City, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 45 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor battery dismissed but read into court record.
DEVAN J. CHIDESTER, 24, of 203 N. Washington #3, Janesville, misdemeanor operating without valid license, five days jail with Huber.
ANDRE JACKSON, 53 of 215 E, Walworth Ave., Delavan, two counts felony misappropriate ID information-obtain money, two years probation. Charges of two counts felony misappropriate ID info-obtain money and four counts felony bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
JOSHUA J. KIECKHEFER, 38, of N6476 Highway 12 $22, Elkhorn felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor carrying a concealed knife and misdemeanor criminal damage to property, two years prison, two years extended supervision and nine months jail. Charges of misdemeanor disorderly conduct, misdemeanor possession of controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
JOHNATHAN E.C. LINDEN, 43, of W5512 Barley Road, Elkhorn, two counts felony bail jumping, two counts misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, nine months jail and four years probation. Charges of felony strangulation and suffocation, felony bail jumping and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
KATRINA M. LOWRY-HARE, 42, of 252 Meadow Lane, Darien, felony possession of narcotic drugs and misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, three months jail with Huber and three years probation. Charges of felony bail jumping, misdemeanor operate with restricted controlled substance second offense and misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.
LUIS MUNOZ SALDANA, 19, of 509 E. First Ave. Apt. H, Elkhorn, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping, nine months jail with Huber and 18 months probation. Charges of misdemeanor criminal damage to property, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
OLIVIA A. OLTROGGE, 33, of 1408 Birchwood St., Delavan, felony second degree recklessly endangering safety, three years probation. Charges of two counts misdemeanor neglecting a child dismissed but read into court record.
SUSAN L. PAREDEZ, 55, of 606 Haskins St., Lake Geneva, misdemeanor bail jumping, one month jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
JOSEPH C. ULCZYCKI, 31, of 80 Oakwood St., Williams bay, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one year probation.
BRYAR E. VELEY, 29, of 1109 Lein Drive, Edgerton, felony escape-criminal arrest, 18 months prison, 18 months extended supervision, three months jail and two years probation.
ZACHARY T. WILES, 21, of W1489 Sunset Drive, Lake Geneva, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 45 days jail with Huber and 18 months probation.
TERRY W. WINANS, 64, of 123 Turtle Creek Drive #2, Delavan, charge of felony receiving stolen property dismissed but read into court record.
AARON E. ZIRNGIBL, 25, of 155 N. Hyer Lane Apt. 205, Whitewater, felony battery or threat to judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer and misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer, two years prison and two years extended supervision. Charges of felony resist officer-substantial bodily harm/soft tissue injury, two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.