Rock County
TURNER J. BEERNINK, 25, of 2200 W. Memorial Drive, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 10 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
JAMES R. EDGELL, 39, of 1421 Canyon Drive, Apt. 14, Janesville, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and two counts misdemeanor bail jumping, 18 months probation. Charges of four counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct, misdemeanor operating while revoked and four counts misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
FORREST N. ELLSWORTH, 39, of 1240 Redwood Drive, Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense and felony bail jumping, one year jail with Huber and three years probation. Charges of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fourth offense and misdemeanor possession of controlled substance dismissed but read into court record.
JORDAN M. FALK, 23, of 2718 Park Place Lane, Apt. 250, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, two months jail with Huber.
KEZIA C. HAFFERY, 41, of 11457 N. Lakeview Drive, Edgerton, misdemeanor knowingly violate a domestic abuse order, two years probation. Charges of misdemeanor obstructing an officer and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
JASON S. JENSEN, 42, of 702 E. Court St., Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, two months jail with Huber and three years probation. Charge of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fourth offense dismissed but read into court record.
JEROME F. KUTER, 51, of 1820 W. Memorial Drive, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, five days jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
MARKTANA C. RUFFIN, 35, of 1025 N. Washington St., Janesville, felony possession of cocaine/coca, felony possession of marijuana and felony bail jumping, 18 months prison and two years extended supervision. Charges of felony robbery with use of force, two counts felony bail jumping, misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, two counts misdemeanor obstructing an officer and misdemeanor criminal trespass to dwelling dismissed but read into court record.
ALEX M. SCHWARTZLOW, 25, of 1213 E. Timber Ridge Parkway, Milton, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 10 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
Walworth County
TIMOTHY J. BOSWELL, 26, of 2095 Lilly Stap #4, East Troy, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 45 days jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense and misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.
TROY M. CARSTENSEN, 37, of 1365 Tomike St., Lake Geneva, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, two months jail with Huber and two years probation.
ERIC L. CUTTILL, 42, of 206 W. Madison St., Darien, three counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 18 months probation. Charges of two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
NOLAN W. DALLAS, 23, of W754 Harmony Lane, East Troy, felony second degree recklessly endangering safety, misdemeanor endanger safety/use/dangerous weapons and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, two months jail with Huber and three years probation.
FRANCIS O. FLORES, 26. Of 91 Valley St., Williams Bay, felony second degree recklessly endangering safety, two months jail with Huber and two years probation. Charges of misdemeanor operate firearm while intoxicated, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.
TONIE L. HAGENESS, 43, of 503 California Court #54, Janesville, charge of felony bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
KYLE P. HIGGINS, 21, of N927 Ridge Road, Walworth, misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer, four months jail with Huber and 18 months probation.
JUAN T. HUERTA, 25, of 524 Wells St. 108, Lake Geneva, charges of misdemeanor disorderly conduct, two counts misdemeanor operating while revoked, misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia and two counts misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
FRANK B. JOHNSON, 42, of 143A W. Main St., Apt. 31, Whitewater, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, two months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense dismissed but read into court record.
JACLYNN E. JORDAN, 31, of 307 N. Jackson St., Janesville, misdemeanor operating while revoked, one week jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violate court order dismissed but read into court record.
TRAVIS J. KLESER, 40, of N3254 Acacia Road, Lake Geneva, charge of misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
RICHARD E. KOEHNKE, 35, of N3346 Hawthorne Road, Lake Geneva, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 45 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
KYLE J. KRESKEN, 26, of 147 Fremont St. 1, Walworth, misdemeanor operating while revoked, 15 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violate court order dismissed but read into court record.
LINDSAY C. LEWIS, 42, of W7772 Wisconsin Parkway 29, Delavan, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer, three months jail with Huber and one year probation.
JAMIE R. LIMOGES, 30, of N1461 Moss Drive, Genoa City, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one year probation.
CHRISTOPHER J. LOVE, 26, of 1126 Glenridge Lane, Elkhorn, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, two months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
FRANK J. MEHLEIS JR., 24, of N3267 Queen Road, Lake Geneva, misdemeanor resisting/failing to stop, nine months jail with Huber and one year probation.
MATTHEW R. RUTKOWSKI, 32, of N1563 Powers Lake Road, Genoa City, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, three months jail with Huber and one year probation.
RAYMOND J. WOLLACK, 52, of W864 Primrose Road, Genoa City, misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer, one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.