Rock County courts
RONALD T. LONG, 54, of 11028 N. Dallman Road, Edgerton, two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct, two years probation. Charges of felony receiving stolen property and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
BRETT A. MISHLEAU, 60, of 118 Valley Drive, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, five days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
KAYLA S. OEHRKE, 29, of 315 E. Racine St., Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, one month jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
ENRIQUE J. PEICH, 18, of 4007 S. Carvers Rock Road, Avalon, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one year probation.
ANDREW J. STACY, 41, of 2519 Wesley Ave., Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated sixth offense, two years prison and three years extended supervision. Charge of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content sixth offense dismissed but read into court record.
MICHAEL W. TRACY, 46, of 6210 S. Highway 51 #249, Janesville, misdemeanor battery, 45 days jail. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
Walworth County courts
HECTOR C. ARANDA, 20, of N2020 County H #322, Lake Geneva, felony third degree sexual assault, two counts felony bail jumping, misdemeanor contributing to truancy, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor battery, four years prison, five years extended supervision, three months jail and six years probation. Charges of two counts felony child enticement-expose genitals/pubic area/intimate parts, felony strangulation and suffocation, two counts felony bail jumping and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
RYLEY A. KING, 18, of 1882 Thomas Drive, c/o JoAnne Jenkins, East Troy, misdemeanor criminal damage to property, 45 days jail with Huber and one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
DANIEL A. KISTLE, 40, of 327 E. Clay St., Apt. 19, Whitewater, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one month jail with Huber and one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor criminal damage to property dismissed but read into court record.
NICOLAUS M. SCHOTTLAENDER, 19, of W562 County L, East Troy, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one year probation.
ALLAN L. WILLIAMS, 60, OF w3540 State Road 55, Lake Geneva, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 40 days jail.