Rock County courts

TOBY J. CONNER, 25, of 320 S. Academy St., Janesville, felony burglary of building or dwelling and misdemeanor theft of movable property, three years’ probation.

DEJANEIL J. CONYERS, 24, of 320 N. Academy St., Janesville, two counts misdemeanor criminal damage to property and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one year probation. Charges of misdemeanor theft of movable property and misdemeanor entry into locked coin box dismissed but read into court record.

TIMOTHY G. FALCONBURY, 33, of W5756 Ethlyn Drive, Delavan, felony bail-jumping, one year jail with Huber. Charges of felony bail-jumping and misdemeanor retail theft dismissed but read into court record.

TRAVIS J. HANSON, 31, of 1021 N. Henke Road, Janesville, charge of misdemeanor retail theft dismissed but read into court record.

PERRY HARRISON JR., 34, of 126 Clark #2, Janesville, misdemeanor theft of movable property, one year probation.

RONNIE R. JONES, 31, of 302 Linn St. Apt. 1, Janesville, misdemeanor fourth degree sexual assault, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, nine months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

BENJAMIN J. KONING, 29, of 1527 Kensington, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 10 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second degree dismissed but read into court record.

RUSSELL J. MCNEIL, 30, of 5701 S. County J, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 30 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.

PENNE NELSON, 57, of 3007 Palmer Drive Apt. 23, Janesville, misdemeanor bail-jumping, one year probation.

AARON M. OLESTON, 40, of 3052 Palmer Drive #7, Janesville, five counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct, two years’ probation.

MICHAEL J. POZZANI, 41, of 2609 Bond Place, Janesville, felony retail theft-intentionally take and two counts felony bail-jumping, one year jail and five years’ probation. Charges of felony vehicle operator flee/elude officer, three counts felony bail-jumping, misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer, four counts misdemeanor retail theft-intentionally take, misdemeanor obstructing an officer and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.

MARTIN J. RICKARD, 57, of 429 Vincent St., Milton, misdemeanor possession of cocaine/coca, one year probation.

JOHNATHAN C. TWING, 31, of 808 W. Holmes St., Janesville, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail-jumping, 18 months’ probation.

Walworth County courts

BRAYAN A. COLIN, 19, of 2804 Darlington St., Delavan, charge of felony bail-jumping dismissed. Charges of felony bail-jumping, misdemeanor possession of cocaine/coca, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.

CHALA N. CHRISTOPHER, 29, of 370 N. Tratt St. #247, Whitewater, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail-jumping, nine months jail with Huber and 18 months’ probation. Charges of misdemeanor operating while revoked and misdemeanor ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violate court order dismissed but read into court record.

DEREK S. GABRIEL, 31, of 147 Fremont St., Walworth, charge of felony intimidate witness/person charges/felony dismissed but read into court record.

YOLANDA HOLLENBECK, 58, of 346 Indian Mound Parkway, Whitewater, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, 270 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense dismissed but read into court record.

KATHERINE M. RAUTIO, 43, of 1134 Phoenix St. #8, Delavan, misdemeanor operating while revoked and misdemeanor bail-jumping, 10 days jail with Huber.

DYLAN M. TIMMS, 28, of N4030 Old 89 Road, Darien, two counts misdemeanor operate without valid license and two counts misdemeanor bail-jumping, 20 days jail. Charges of two counts misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

JAIME TLASECA, 40, of 110 Madison St. Apt. 11, Walworth, three counts misdemeanor operating while revoked, two counts misdemeanor ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violate court record and four counts misdemeanor bail-jumping, 50 days jail with Huber.