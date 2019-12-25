Rock County courts

JOSEPH T. CLARK, 28, of W182 Halfway Tree Road, Brodhead, two counts misdemeanor theft of movable property and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 30 days jail and two years’ probation. Charges of two counts felony burglary of building or dwelling dismissed.

JOSHUA J. JINSKY, 36, of 200 Highway 14 E., c/o Rock County Jail, Janesville, misdemeanor theft of movable property, one year probation.

WILLIAM M. JONES, 43, of 2006 S. Terrace St., Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, 14 days jail with Huber and two years’ probation. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense and misdemeanor ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violate court order dismissed but read into court record.

VESAL KONG, 32, of 514 Chestnut St., Janesville, felony possession of psilocin with intent and felony possession of amphetamine with intent, four years prison and five years extended supervision. Charge of felony possession of cocaine/coca dismissed but read into court record.

CURTIS J. MCCOY, 43, of 646 S. Garfield Ave., Janesville, charges of felony armed robbery, six counts misdemeanor retail theft-intentionally take and misdemeanor possession of cocaine/coca dismissed but read into court record.

OLIVIA A. OLTROGGE, 32, of 1408 Birchwood St., Delavan, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, six months’ jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense dismissed but read into court record.

BRADLEY E. PFEIFFER, 56, of 1012 Rutledge Court, Janesville, felony bail-jumping and misdemeanor battery, three years’ probation. Charges of felony substantial battery-intend bodily harm, felony bail-jumping, two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.

JONATHAN C. PUCKETT, 19, of 209 N. Pearl St., Janesville, felony burglary of building or dwelling and two counts felony bail-jumping, five years’ probation. Charge of misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer dismissed but read into court record.

CRYSTAL D. TRAXLER, 35, of 423 Vernal Ave., Milton, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, one year jail with Huber. Charge of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fourth offense dismissed but read into court record.

CHRISTOPHER C. WINCHESTER, 31, of 819 Benton Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor obstructing an officer, one year probation.

Walworth County courts

KATHLEEN C. AGUALLO, 57, of W7549 S. And D Townline Road, Delavan, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, 30 days jail and 18 months’ probation. Charge of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fourth offense dismissed but read into court record.

STEPHANIE A. BARTLETT, 33, of N1918 Eastside Road, Genoa City, misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer and misdemeanor bail-jumping, 18 months jail with Huber and two years’ probation. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

CHRISTOPHER M. DRESSLER, 47, of 517 Main St., Genoa City, misdemeanor operating while revoked, 20 days jail with Huber.

MORGAN K. LEEDER, 28, of 311 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva, two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 180 days jail with Huber and one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor neglecting a child and two counts misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

DILLON L. LEONARD, 18, of 204 N. Broad St. c/o parent, Elkhorn, felony battery or threat to judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer, misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, nine months jail with Huber and four years’ probation.

THOMAS T. MARKLING, 29, of 755 N. Tratt St. 60, Whitewater, misdemeanor theft of movable property, nine months jail with Huber and one year probation.

JACOB J. MILLIGAN, 20, of 4218 N. Hall Road, Whitewater, felony manufacture/deliver marijuana and misdemeanor violate absolute sobriety, two years’ probation. Charges of misdemeanor contribute/delinquency child and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.

MADYSEN A. MOXLEY, 20, of 3919 E. Mustang Court, Milton, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one year jail with Huber and two years’ probation.

CHARLES M. NEWMAN, 52, of 1118 Phoenix St. Apt. 8G, Delavan, felony bail-jumping, two counts misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 18 months prison, 18 months extended supervision, nine months and 45 days jail with Huber and two years’ probation. Charge of felony strangulation and suffocation found not guilty at jury trial.

TYIECE L. ONINSKI, 35, of 124 N. Broad St. Apt. 3, Elkhorn, misdemeanor operating while revoked and misdemeanor bail-jumping, 40 days jail with Huber.

BRET A. STRONG, 56, of N9159 Maple St., East Troy, two counts felony possession of child pornography and felony manufacture/deliver marijuana, three years prison, eight years extended supervision and two years’ probation. Charges of seven counts felony possession of child pornography dismissed but read into court record.

MARK A. WRIGHT, 59, of W4169 W. End Road, Lake Geneva, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, 90 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense dismissed but read into court record.