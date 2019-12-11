Rock County courts

MICHAEL S. GILSTRAP, 68, of 346 Century Lane, Footville, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 18 months’ probation.

TAMMY L. GOEDE, 48, of 23 Sinclair Upper, Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, two years prison and two years extended supervision. Charges of felony operating with restricted controlled substance fourth offense and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.

RAYMOND HERNANDEZ, 38, of 329 S. Main St., Janesville, five counts misdemeanor computer message-threaten/injury or harm, one year and 85 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor resisting an officer dismissed but read into court record.

DAVID L. HILL, 39, of 1 Mechanic St., Edgerton, felony possess firearm, three years prison and three years extended supervision.

RODERICK J. JOHNSON II, 31, of 2865 Holiday Drive, Janesville, felony possession of electric weapon, misdemeanor theft of movable property, misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor obstructing an officer and misdemeanor bail-jumping, 45 days jail and four years’ probation. Charges of felony bail-jumping and misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

TARRAY J. JOHNSON, 42, of 1445 Canyon Drive, Janesville, misdemeanor obstructing an officer, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and two counts misdemeanor bail-jumping, nine months jail. Charges of misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

MICHAEL G. KLEINSCHMIDT, 40, of 1441 Center Ave. Upper, Janesville, felony disorderly conduct-domestic abuse repeater, two years’ probation.

TAYLOR R. LANTZ, 19, of 2224 Frontier Road, Janesville, misdemeanor theft of movable property, misdemeanor possess/illegally obtained prescription and misdemeanor possession of marijuana, two years’ probation.

JASON J. LISIECKI, 39, of 2201 S. Ellis Road, Janesville, two counts misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor criminal damage to property and misdemeanor knowingly violate a domestic abuse order, nine months jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor theft of movable property and two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

JUSTIN L. LOGUE, 33, of 308 S. Jackson St., Janesville, misdemeanor theft in business setting and misdemeanor theft of movable property, 30 days jail with Huber.

ADAM J. PHILIPPI, 34, of 1021 W. Holmes St. #B, Janesville, misdemeanor battery, one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

JESUS R. SILVA, 19, of 727 Milwaukee Road #14, Clinton, felony second degree recklessly endangering safety, five years prison and five years extended supervision. Charges of two counts felony first degree recklessly endangering safety and felony attempted first degree intentional homicide dismissed.

MARTEZ L. REED JR., 20, of 553 Franklin St., Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated with minor passenger, misdemeanor criminal damage to property, misdemeanor theft of movable property and misdemeanor bail-jumping, 10 days jail with Huber and two years’ probation. Charges of felony burglary of building or dwelling and misdemeanor operate with restricted controlled substance dismissed but read into court record.

JUAN P. RODRIGUEZ, 51, of 605 S. Chestnut St., Janesville, felony failure to support child, one year jail with Huber. Charge of two counts felony failure to support child dismissed but read into court record.

JORDAN E. STANEK, 35, of 1715 South Arch, Janesville, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, 30 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor neglecting a child dismissed but read into court record.

NIKOLAS A. STENLI, 29, of 1097 N Gladys Drive East, Edgerton, misdemeanor theft of movable property and two counts misdemeanor opening letters without consent, three months jail with Huber. Charge of two counts misdemeanor theft of movable property dismissed but read into court record.

Walworth County courts

ADRIAN AYALA, 41, of 104 Weber St. #6B, Walworth, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, 15 days jail with Huber and 18 months’ probation. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense and misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

JOSE E. CERVANTES, 23, of 208 W. North St., Whitewater, misdemeanor operating while revoked, 20 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violate court order dismissed but read into court record.

TIMOTHY O. GRACE, 50, of W537 Pell Lake Drive, Genoa City, two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 180 days jail with Huber and 18 months’ probation.

HEATHER KRAUSE, 33, of W1051 Woodbine Road, Genoa City, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated with minor passenger, 60 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited alcohol content with minor passenger dismissed but read into court record.

DAVID J. MAYER, 30, of 625 S. Janesville St. #7, Whitewater, three counts misdemeanor bail-jumping, nine months jail with Huber and two years’ probation. Charge of misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.