Rock County courts
TERRY L. ANDERSON, 53, of 3029 Westwood Drive, Janesville, charge of felony child abuse dismissed.
JOHN M. BAILEY, 55, of 5 E. Basswood Lane, Milton, misdemeanor receiving or concealing stolen property, nine months jail with Huber.
COLE W. BENASH, 43, of 1910 S. Walnut St., Janesville, misdemeanor theft of movable property, seven months and 14 days jail with Huber. Charge of felony burglary of building or dwelling dismissed but read into court record.
NATALE A. FAY, 53, of 340 Newcomb St. #C1, Whitewater, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 30 days jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense and misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.
JENNA A. FREE, 24, of 2347 S. Terrace St., Janesville, charges of misdemeanor criminal damage to property and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed.
NATHAN J. HARDEN, 30, of 3021 Palmer Drive, Apt. 6, Janesville, two counts misdemeanor theft of movable property, nine months jail with Huber.
KELLY O. HILL, 52, of 435 E. Centerway #2, Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, three years’ probation. Charges of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fourth offense and felony bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.
MATTHEW S. HOCKING, 35, of 1421 Canyon Drive #2, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 10 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
BRANDII D. JOHNSON, 46, of 2309 Harvard Drive #9, Janesville, two counts felony theft of movable property from person, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor criminal damage to property, two years prison, two years extended supervision and nine months jail.
CHRISTOPHER JOHNSON, 29, of 353 S. Main St., Janesville, felony strangulation and suffocation and misdemeanor battery, 30 months prison, 18 months extended supervision and nine months jail. Charges of misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor criminal damage to property and two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
LONNIE K. KINNEY, 67, of 61 S. Huron Drive, Janesville, felony possession of firearm, three years prison and three years extended supervision. Charge of felony burglary with dangerous weapon dismissed but read into court record.
AARON T. KIRCHNER, 31, of 2604 Kennedy Road, Janesville, misdemeanor theft of movable property as party to crime, one year probation. Charges of felony forgery as party to crime and felony misappropriate ID information as party to crime dismissed but read into court record.
KRYSTINA L. KOSUB, 22, of 209 N. Peart St., Janesville, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, misdemeanor resisting an officer and misdemeanor bail-jumping, two years’ probation. Charge of misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.
KEITH S. POPP, 55, of 811 Sue Lane, Apt. 1, Clinton, misdemeanor endanger safety with use of dangerous weapon and two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct, three years’ probation.
KENDRAH D. REUTER, 18, of 300 E. Racine St., Janesville, misdemeanor obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail-jumping and misdemeanor battery, 120 days jail with Huber. Charge of felony misappropriate ID information dismissed but read into court record.
HOLDEN J. RICHARDT, 23, of 11457 N. Lakeview Drive, Edgerton, misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor criminal damage to property, misdemeanor bail-jumping and misdemeanor operate vehicle without consent, nine months jail with Huber. Charge of felony attempted robbery with use of force dismissed but read into court record.
SUNDIATA M. ROACH, 22, of 1625 Randolph Road #4, Janesville, misdemeanor possession of synthetic cannabinoid and misdemeanor criminal damage to property, 30 days jail.
JUAN S. PEREZ, 38, of 1542 Bobwhite Lane, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense and misdemeanor battery, 14 days jail with Huber and two years’ probation. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor possession of cocaine dismissed but read into court record.
CHANEL D. SPENCER, 29, of 5 ½ N. Henry St., Apt. 1, Edgerton, misdemeanor resisting an officer, 20 days jail.
SYDNEY T. THORSEN, 22, of 1456 S. Arch St., Janesville, felony possession of narcotic drugs heroin, 18 months prison and two years extended supervision.
KELLY TRUELL, 29, of 312 S. River St., Janesville, felony substantial battery and misdemeanor obstructing an officer, two years’ probation. Charges of felony bail-jumping, misdemeanor contact after domestic abuse arrest, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.
MEGAN B. WEBER, 22, of 6219 S. Highway 51 #1102, Janesville, felony burglary of building or dwelling as party to crime and felony bail-jumping, three years prison and three years extended supervision. Charges of felony bail-jumping and misdemeanor theft of movable property as party to crime dismissed but read into court record.
GENE A. WILLIAMS, 56, of 319 ½ Church St., P.O. Box 425, Clinton, felony repeated sexual assault of same child, one year jail and seven years’ probation.
Walworth County courts
GREGORY P. DOCZYK, 34, of N1567 Powers Lake Road, Genoa City, felony strangulation and suffocation and felony aggravated battery, three months jail with Huber and three years’ probation. Charges of misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor criminal damage to property, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.
APRIL A. ESQUIVEL, 37, of N8182 Pleasant Lake Road, East Troy, three counts felony manufacture and deliver cocaine, two years prison and four years extended supervision. Charges of three counts manufacture and deliver cocaine, felony possession of cocaine with intent, two counts misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor possession of cocaine and misdemeanor possession of amphetamine dismissed but read into court record.
SHAWN M. FAUST, 57, of 3874 Kelly Road, Lake Geneva, two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct and three counts misdemeanor bail-jumping, nine months jail. Charge of misdemeanor violate harassment restraining order and misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.
DEAN M. IANNOTTI, 58, of W7955 Creek Road, Unit 406, Delavan, misdemeanor violate foreign protection order, five days jail. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed.
SUSAN L. IWICKI, 36, of 1161 S. Wells St. #2, Lake Geneva, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, 30 days jail with Huber and 18 months’ probation. Charge of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fourth offense dismissed but read into court record.
ALEXANDRIA T. KIETZMAN, 25, of 111 Cummings Apt. 10, Delavan, felony manufacture and deliver amphetamine as party to crime, two years prison and two years extended supervision.
JUSTIN M. KNOWLTON, 26, of W7858 Creek Road, Delavan, felony possession of cocaine second offense and felony possession of marijuana second offense, two years prison, one year extended supervision and 15 days jail. Charge of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.
MIGUEL A. MORENO, 33, of 616 Fayrl Ave. #2, Delavan, charges of felony bail-jumping and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
HECTOR PEREZ, 41, of 410 N. Terrace St., Apt. 6, Delavan, felony child sexual exploitation, felony possession of child pornography, felony exhibition of child pornography and two counts felony attempted first degree of child sexual assault, 16 years prison and 20 years extended supervision.
MOISES R. FLORES, 30, of W7955 Creek Road #104, Delavan, misdemeanor hit and run, misdemeanor bail-jumping and misdemeanor operating without valid license, five days jail with Huber.
SHELLY A. SMALE, 50, of N6729 Laural Road, Elkhorn, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, 180 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense dismissed but read into court record.
JOHN W. UTESCH, 51, of 323 W. Fourth Ave., Elkhorn, two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 90 days jail with Huber and one year probation. Charges of misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor criminal damage to property dismissed but read into court record.
CODY T. ZADOKA, 28, of 139 S. Harmony Drive, Janesville, felony bail-jumping, misdemeanor bail-jumping and misdemeanor operating while revoked, five days jail and two years’ probation.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse