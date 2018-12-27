Rock County courts
ISAIAH L. BELL, 18, of 706 Williams St., Janesville, three counts misdemeanor theft of movable property over $2,500, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts misdemeanor bail-jumping, 30 days jail and two years’ probation. Charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana, three counts misdemeanor theft of movable property over $2,500 and seven counts misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.
AMANDA S. HONKAN, 30, of 512 Herman, Delavan, two counts misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor bail-jumping, two years’ probation. Charges of felony possession of narcotic drugs heroin, misdemeanor obstructing an officer and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed.
GEOFFREY A. OLSON, 25, of 1613 Green Forest Run Apt. 2, Janesville, felony child abuse recklessly cause harm, nine months jail with Huber and three years’ probation.
BRIAN J. PALUCH, 33, of 105 Center Ave., Janesville, two counts felony forgery, 18 months’ probation.
KATRINA D. THOMPSON, 34, of 305 Pontiac Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 120 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed.
JARARD J. WARGOWSKY, 35, of 436 N. Pearl St., Janesville, misdemeanor criminal damage to property, four months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
DAVID L. WEBB, 26, of 1510 Woodman Road, Janesville, misdemeanor operative without consent abandon vehicle and two counts misdemeanor operating while revoked, 30 days jail with Huber.
Walworth County courts
JUAN L. CRUZ, 34, of 1400 Hunters Ridge Drive Apt. 92, Genoa City, charge of misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer dismissed.
JEREMY C. DENTON, 39, of N3486 State Road 67, Lake Geneva, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one year prison and one year extended supervision.
DYLAN J. KRIVOSHEIN, 21, of 143 N. Tratt St. Unit A, Whitewater, two counts misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer and misdemeanor bail-jumping, 16 months jail with Huber and four years’ probation. Charges of two counts misdemeanor battery, two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct, misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer and misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.
CORTNEY R. SZYMKOWSKI, 30, of W6653 Bluff Road, Whitewater, felony possession of cocaine, felony operate with restricted controlled substance fourth offense and misdemeanor theft of movable property over $2,500, 18 months prison, 30 months extended supervision and 54 days jail. Charges of felony bail-jumping, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.
JUSTIN P. THARINGER, 18, of 755 N. Tratt St., Whitewater, charges of misdemeanor operating while revoked and misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.
STEPHEN A. TOLBERT, 57, of 812 Hazel Ridge Road Apt. 206, Elkhorn, charges of two counts misdemeanor fourth degree sexual assault and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed.
BODIE M. WIRTZ, 24, of N7236 Cane Drive, Elkhorn, misdemeanor ignition interlock device tampering violate court order, five days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.
