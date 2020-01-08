Rock County courts

JAMIE J. BOUDREAU, 34, of 200 E. Highway 14, c/o Rock County Jail, Janesville, misdemeanor theft of movable property and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 18 months’ probation.

JOSHUA R. CARPENTER, 31, of 12240 W. Saint Lawrence Ave., Town of Newark, misdemeanor battery and two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct, nine months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

WAYNE D. COLLICOTT JR., 55, of 6219 S. highway 51 #1120, Janesville, two counts misdemeanor criminal damage to property, 20 days jail. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

NIHTHANYL J. DELANEY, 17, of 210 E. Highway 14, c/o Youth Service Center, Janesville, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, two years’ probation.

SHANE J. FISHER, 31, of 2111 Browning Drive, Janesville, felony possession of narcotic drugs, three years’ probation.

VESAL KONG, 32, of 412 Center Ave., Janesville, felony possession of marijuana with intent, 18 months prison and two years extended supervision. Charge of felony maintain drug trafficking place dismissed but read into court record.

CARLY M. MILLIS, 28, of 3532 Marvog Drive, Janesville, charges of felony manufacture/deliver heroin and felony possession of narcotic drugs dismissed but read into court record

WILLIE J. PRITCHARD, 31, of 2909 Woodlane Apt. 8, Janesville, misdemeanor resisting/failing to stop, one year probation.

ELISEO A. RAMIREZ, 32, of 1421 Canyon Drive #4, Janesville, misdemeanor criminal trespass to dwelling, one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor theft of movable property dismissed but read into court record.

Walworth County courts

CHARLEY L. CARPENTER, 29, of 1263 Cherry St., Janesville, misdemeanor operating while revoked, five days jail.

WAYNE D. COLLICOTT, 55, of 6219 S. Highway 51 #1120, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while revoked, 20 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record