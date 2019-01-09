Rock County courts
HARRISON R. BOND, 35, of 427 N. Oakhill Ave., Janesville, charge of misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.
WILLIAM H. DUCHARME, 34, of 2119 S. Crosby Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor fraudulent use of credit card, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts misdemeanor theft of movable property over $2,500 and three counts misdemeanor bail-jumping, three years’ probation. Charges of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor credit card theft, misdemeanor criminal damage to property and seven counts misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.
TRACY L. ENGSTROM, 47, of 624 Caroline St., Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 45 days jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense and misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.
HAROLD R. FREEMAN, 53, of 329 S. Washington St., Janesville, misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and two counts misdemeanor bail-jumping, 18 months’ probation. Charges of misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.
TALIA R. HINES, 28, of 508 Park Ave., Janesville, felony hit and run involving injury, two months jail and two years’ probation.
KYLE P. HOWARD, 28, of 1101 E. Timber Parkway, Milton, three counts misdemeanor fourth degree sexual assault, 27 months jail. Charges of felony intimidate victim and felony repeated sexual assault of the same child dismissed but read into court record.
JWAN J. LAMON, 17, of 2225 Garden Drive, Janesville, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor battery dismissed but read into court record.
KEVIN M. MCINERNEY, 39, of 309 N. Palm St., Janesville, misdemeanor resisting an officer, one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon dismissed but read into court record.
STEPHANIE N. MITCHELL, 36, of 1103 Cherry St., Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, six months jail with Huber and three years’ probation. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fourth offense dismissed but read into court record.
CHARLI M. POTE, 34, of 604 S. Jackson St., Janesville, felony theft of movable property as party to crime, one year jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor retail theft over $500 as party to crime, misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail-jumping, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, misdemeanor criminal trespass to dwelling and misdemeanor possession of controlled substance dismissed but read into court record.
SHAWN M. RUSTON, 46, of 534 S. Franklin St., Janesville, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor obstructing an officer, nine months jail with Huber and three years’ probation.
ROBERT A. SAPP, 33, of 811 Glen St. Upper, Janesville, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 90 days jail. Charge of misdemeanor obstructing an officer dismissed but read into court record.
MATTHEW M. STEINHOFF, 42, of 1422 E. Racine St., Janesville, felony false imprisonment and felony threat to law enforcement officer, one year jail with Huber and three years’ probation. Charges of felony substantial battery with intended bodily harm and misdemeanor criminal damage to property dismissed but read into court record.
OLIVIA J. TATE, 19, of 1027 Jerome Ave., Janesville, felony bail-jumping and misdemeanor obstructing an officer, two years prison, two years extended supervision and nine months jail. Charges of felony bail-jumping, misdemeanor theft of movable property over $2,500 and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
EDWARD L. W. TOYER SR., 49, of 116 N. Terrace St., Janesville, charges of misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed.
JOANNA M. TUCKER, 53, of 255 S. Jackson St., Janesville, felony manufacture and deliver cocaine and felony operating while intoxicated sixth offense, three years prison and three years extended supervision. Charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana dismissed but read into court record.
Walworth County courts
ETHAN D. EHRHARDT, 20, of N6059 Foster Road, Elkhorn, charges of felony bail-jumping, three counts misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.
DANNY A. LIPE, 63, 129 S. Fifth St., Delavan, misdemeanor operate without valid license, misdemeanor resisting an officer and four counts misdemeanor bail-jumping, six months jail with Huber and three years’ probation. Charges of two counts misdemeanor operating without valid license and three counts misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.
