Rock County courts
EMERALD J. ARMENTROUT, 20, of 706 Williams St., Janesville, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, 18 months probation.
MARK S. CARLSON, 59, of 100 N. Oakhill Ave., Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated sixth offense, two years prison and three years extended supervision.
AARON C. LICEA, 25, of 2145 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville, felony second degree recklessly endangering safety, three months jail with Huber and three years probation. Charges of felony vehicle operator flee/elude officer, misdemeanor operating while revoked and misdemeanor hit and run dismissed but read into court record.
BERNITA DE LEON, 49, of 1315 Laramie Lane, Apt. 3, Janesville, misdemeanor neglecting a child, one year probation.
MARCUS L. GARNER, 34, of 6219 S. highway 51, Lot 60, Janesville, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one year probation.
PAUL P. HILT, 44, of 801 First Center Ave., Brodhead, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, six months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense dismissed but read into court record.
CHRISTIAN S. KLAPPER, 24, of 1936 N. Highway 104, Albany, felony second degree sexual assault of child, six years prison and nine years extended supervision.
KRYSTA G. LUDEKING, 36, of 5815 N. Lima Center Road, Whitewater, misdemeanor obstructing an officer, one year probation.
KORDELL M. MCADORY, 23, of 550 S. Main St. #3, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, one month jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
WILLIAM R. MCKINNEY, 51, of 203 W. Sunny Lane, Town of Rock, misdemeanor theft of movable property, one year probation.
ROBBIE C. NICKELS, 45, of 7002 W. County M, Edgerton, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, nine months jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense and misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.
CALEB L. SWIERCZ, 19, of 2530 Sauk Drive, Janesville, two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct and two counts misdemeanor bail jumping, two years probation. Charges of felony substantial battery-intended bodily harm and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
CHRISTOPHER A. TEK, 22, of 1109 N. Grant Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 10 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
KYLE R. TITUS, 33, of 142 Sater Drive, Orfordville, misdemeanor battery, one year probation.
EDUARDO VELA, 47, of 473 N. Washington St., Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, three months jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor resisting an officer and misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense dismissed but read into court record.
BRITTANY N. WALKER, 27, of 1116 N. Pine St., Janesville, misdemeanor resisting an officer and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, six months jail and 18 months probation.
Walworth County courts
MELISSA E. BRIEN, 26, of 237 Jackson St., Darien, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor bail jumping, 20 days jail. Charges of misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court records.
JACOB A. GUST, 22, of 449 Hartwell St. #7, Elkhorn, felony bail jumping and misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, two months jail and three years probation.
WILLIAM H. KELLER JR., 40, of 415 Parker Drive, Unit B, Genoa city, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, two months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
SEAN M. MASON, 43, of W3333 County A., Elkhorn, felony possession of narcotic drugs, one month jail with Huber and two years probation.
JEREMY P. MCMASTERS, 34, of W1104 Hawthorne Road, Genoa City, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, one month jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
ALBERT S. PACHECO, 37, of 1770 County NN, c/o Walworth County Jail, Elkhorn, felony stalking and misdemeanor knowingly violate domestic abuse order-injunction, three years probation. Charges of misdemeanor unlawful phone use-threatens harm, two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct and three counts misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
KYLE W. SANTIAGO, 20, of 253 Penny Lane, Lake Geneva, misdemeanor operate without a valid license, seven days jail. Charge of misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
ROY A. SCHMIDT, 64, of W924 Florence Road, Genoa City, two counts felony battery or threat to judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer, two counts misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one month jail with Huber and two years probation.