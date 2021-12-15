Rock County
TYLER A. EASTON, 30, of 165 N. High St., Apt. 1, Janesville, misdemeanor operate with restricted controlled substance, one month jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated with minor passenger first offense dismissed but read into court record.
JODY A. MORTIMER, 53, of 3512 E. Thomas St., Milton, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor battery dismissed but read into court record.
JACOB A. RAGLIN, 35, of 25 First St., Darien, misdemeanor obstructing an officer, one month jail.
JEFFREY P, TUESCHER, 36, of 1825 Ravine St., Janesville, felony vehicle operator flee/elude officer and felony second degree recklessly endangering safety, three years prison and three years extended supervision.
Walworth County
RANDALL B. BARBER, 33, of 656 E. Geneva St., Delavan, misdemeanor operating while revoked, five days jail with Huber.
BRYAN N. CAIRNS, 58, of 836 Ninth Place, Delavan, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and two counts misdemeanor bail jumping, two years probation. Charges of two counts misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
ZACHERY A. CAMPISI, 27, of 840 N. Wisconsin St. 109, Elkhorn, misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping, two years probation.
LINDSAY N. HOAGLAND, 35, of 580 S. Stone Ridge Drive, Lake Geneva, misdemeanor neglecting a child and misdemeanor hit and run, two months jail with Huber and two years probation. Charge of felony neglecting a child dismissed but read into court record.
CHERIE E. KEEVIL, 34, of W860 Juneau Road, Genoa City, charges of three counts felony bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
AARON J. MORGAN, 39, of 361 Fox Lane, Walworth, charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated dismissed but read into court record.
THOMAS A. PALENSKE, 28, of 4402 Dam Road, Delavan, misdemeanor leave/store loaded firearm near child, one year probation.
SUNNY H. REED-MATZ, 21, of 161 W. Main St. 204, Whitewater, felony possess marijuana with intent, two counts misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia, 14 months jail with Huber and two years probation. Charge of misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia dismissed and charge of felony bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
MITCHELL J. SHAFER, 60, of 105 W. Madison St., P.O. Box 222, Darien, felony operating while intoxicated fifth or sixth offense, 30 months prison and four years extended supervision. Charge of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fifth or sixth offense dismissed but read into court record.
RYAN D. SUSSEK, 41, of 120 1/5 S. Washington St., Elkhorn, misdemeanor criminal damage to property, one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
LEONARDO VALADEZ, 26, of 1026 Dorwood Drive, Lake Geneva, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense and misdemeanor bail jumping, three months jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense, two counts misdemeanor operating while revoked and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.