Walworth County courts
YENIFER L. CASTRO MORALES, 26, o 561 Elmhurst Ave. #4, Delavan, felony injury by negligent use/weapon/explosive, two years probation.
ANDREW J. DUDEK, 19, of 167 Fontana Ave., Fontana, felony manufacture/deliver cocaine, three years probation.
JOSE J. FIGUEROA, 26, of W3764 Lakeview Drive, Lake Geneva, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, three months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
JUAN M. GUAJARDO, 46, of 108 Kathy Lane, Darien, felony operating while intoxicated fifth or sixth offense, two years prison, three years extended supervision, one year jail with Huber and four years probation. Charge of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fifth or sixth offense dismissed but read into court record.
SHANE A. MARGETSON, 46, of W4317 Bray Road, Elkhorn, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense and misdemeanor operate with restricted controlled substance second offense, three months jail with Huber.
FRANCISCO J. SERNA JR., 38, of W4317 Bray Road, Elkhorn, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, one year prison and three years extended supervision. Charges of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fourth offense and misdemeanor hit and run dismissed but read into court record.