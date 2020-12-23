Rock County courts
MICKAELA L. BELOW, 28, of 1305 S. Orchard St., Janesville, five counts misdemeanor financial transaction card—fraudulent use, six months jail with Huber and two years probation.
EDWARD J. BROWN JR., 35, of 1835 S. Osborne, Janesville, misdemeanor possession of cocaine/coca and misdemeanor violate/harassment restraining order, two years probation. Charges of misdemeanor violate/harassment restraining order, misdemeanor obstructing an officer and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
JACOB D. BROWN, 27, of 1223 S. Grant, Janesville, misdemeanor obstructing an officer and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, six months jail with Huber.
MATTHEW E. DINKLE, 28, of 320 Elm St., Milton, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, three months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
EVAN J. FORRESTAL, 21, of 536 N. Adams St., Janesville, felony possession of marijuana with intent, one year jail. Charge of misdemeanor carry concealed weapon dismissed but read into court record.
TRENT A. HOLMES, 19, of 1390 E. MH Townline Road, Milton, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 10 days jail with Huber.
NICHOLAS R. MANZ, 33, of 1121 Putnam Ave., Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, nine months jail and three years probation. Charges of felony operate with restricted controlled substance fourth offense, felony possession of narcotic drugs, misdemeanor possession of synthetic cannabinoid and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.
GREGORY A. MERRICK, 40, of 1509 Barham Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one year probation.
JOHN H. NAFZGER, 68, of 17125 Highway 81, Brodhead, felony possess firearm, six months jail with Huber and three years probation. Charge of Felony manufacture/deliver marijuana dismissed but read into court record.
SKYLER N. PLOOF, 18, of 214 S. Pearl St, Upper, Janesville, charges of four counts felony bail jumping, two counts misdemeanor criminal damage to property, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and two counts misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
TAYLOR A. RODRIGUEZ, 27, of 509 Academy St., c/o Devin Hagerty, Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense and misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, six months jail and three years probation. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense, misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
BRANDON D. STODDARD, 40, of 2112 Liberty Lane, Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, nine months jail and three years probation. Charge of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fourth offense dismissed but read into court record.
Walworth County courts
MAREK J. BOROWSKI, 64, of W3640 Park Drive, Lake Geneva, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fourth offense, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, one year prison, three years extended supervision, one month jail and three years probation.
KELLY L. FOLLIS, 56 of 135 S. Fifth St. #B, Delavan, felony operating while intoxicated fifth or sixth offense, one year prison and three years extended supervision. Charge of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fifth or sixth offense dismissed but read into court record.
DANIEL J. ZITELLA, 31, of N1814 Highway 14, Walworth, fourth degree sexual assault, one month jail with Huber and two years probation. Charge of misdemeanor intimidate victim/dissuade complaints dismissed but read into court record.