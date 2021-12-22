Rock County
GEORGE B. ATKINSON, 28, of 781 Brown School Road, Evansville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 40 days jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense and misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.
AMANDA M. BRETL, 42, of 3201 E. Thomas St., Milton, charges of misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
XAVIER M. BRIDGES, 31, of 1617 Green Forest Run, Apt. 1, Janesville, felony possession of marijuana with intent, three years probation. Charges of three counts misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.
EDWARD J. BROWN JR., 36, of 1835 S. Osborne Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor possess/illegally obtained prescription and misdemeanor criminal damage to property, nine months jail. Charges of felony strangulation of suffocation, felony false imprisonment and misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.
BIANCA J. DAVENPORT, 25, of 1033 Beloit Ave., c/o Lois Bright, Janesville, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, two years probation. Charge of felony substantial battery-intend bodily harm dismissed but read into court record.
AUSTIN A. GILLHAM, 26, of 618 Lincoln St., Apt. 2, Janesville, felony neglecting a child, three counts felony bail jumping and three counts misdemeanor retail theft, four years probation. Charges of felony neglecting a child, 15 counts felony bail jumping, misdemeanor theft of movable property, misdemeanor retail theft and four counts misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.
LINDSAY K. MCCARTHY, 38, of 1301 Jerome Ave. #2, Janesville, charges of two counts misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.
DAYMIEN N. MARSHAL REYES, 18, of 200 N. Jackson St., Apt. 213, Janesville, two counts misdemeanor theft of movable property and misdemeanor bail jumping, two years probation. Charges of three counts misdemeanor attempt theft of movable property, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
PATRICK J. RYAN, 46, of 1702 E. Road 4, Edgerton, two counts felony misappropriate ID info-obtain money, two counts felony take and drive vehicle without consent, felony vehicle operator flee/elude officer and two counts felony bail jumping, three years prison and three years extended supervision. Charges of felony possession of narcotic drugs, felony bail jumping, two counts misdemeanor concealing stolen property, five counts misdemeanor receiving or concealing stolen property, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor possession of cocaine/coca and two counts misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.
JASON D. ST. GERMAINE, 49, of 116 Linn St., Janesville, two counts forgery-uttering, felony possess marijuana with intent and felony misappropriate ID info, nine months jail with Huber and four years probation. Charges of felony forgery-uttering, felony misappropriate ID info, felony possess cocaine with intent and felony possession of narcotic drugs dismissed but read into court record.
TY N. THAYER, 30, of 3841 S. Arizona Trail, Janesville, felony possession of narcotic drugs and misdemeanor battery, two years probation. Charges of felony bail jumping, misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor criminal damage to property, misdemeanor operating while revoked and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
MARY L. TRACY, 59, of 1011 Laurel Ave., Janesville, felony drive or operate vehicle without consent, one year probation.
TROY R. TROLINGER, 29, of 345 S. Randall Ave., Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated with minor passenger third offense, six months jail with Huber. Charges of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content with minor passenger third offense and misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.
Walworth County
ALFREDO ALANIS, 34, of Elkhorn, misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer, three months jail.
EDWARD E. BERG, 26, of 104 Darwin St., Lake Geneva, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, six months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
JOSE J. FIGUEROA, 27, of W3764 Lakeview Drive, Lake Geneva, misdemeanor operating while revoked, five days jail. Charge of misdemeanor ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violate court order dismissed but read into court record.
COLLIN A. HOUGHTON, 23, of 1400 Hunters Ridge Drive #29, Genoa City, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and two counts misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia, 10 days jail with Huber and two years probation. Charge of felony possession of marijuana dismissed but read into court record.
DAVID PEREZ, 20, of 133 South St., Sharon, felony possession marijuana with intent and felony bail jumping, nine months jail with Huber and three years probation. Charge of felony possession of marijuana with intent dismissed but read into court record.
CHRISTOPHER J. WITT, 34, of 219 ½ E. Centralia St., Elkhorn, felony possession of narcotic drugs, two months jail with Huber and three years probation. Charge of misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.