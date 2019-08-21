Rock County courts

JAMES W. BURCHARD, 57, of 1115 S. Dickey Road, Brodhead, charge of felony bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

SHAWN A. CLARK, 33, of 1507 Manor Drive, Janesville, felony possession of marijuana, 60 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor endanger safety/use of dangerous weapon dismissed but read into court record.

OTIS HOWARD III, 46, of 550 S. Main St. Apt. 1, Janesville, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, misdemeanor obstructing an officer and three counts misdemeanor bail-jumping, two years’ probation. Charges of misdemeanor disorderly conduct and eight counts misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

JONATHAN R. L. DUERST, 26, of 1700 30th St., Apt. 52, Monroe, misdemeanor operating with restricted controlled substance, 180 days jail with Huber.

DAQUAN X. SCOTT, 18, of 200 E. Highway 14, c/o Rock County Jail, Janesville, four counts felony bail-jumping, felony possession of marijuana with intent, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, two years prison, two years extended supervision, one year jail and four years’ probation. Charge of felony bail-jumping dismissed. Charges of felony strangulation and suffocation, felony attempted burglary of building or dwelling, four counts felony bail-jumping, misdemeanor carry concealed weapon, misdemeanor possession of dangerous weapon, two counts misdemeanor criminal damage to property, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and four counts misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

PAUL D. STAPLES, 50, of 3321 Spruce St., Janesville, felony bail-jumping/possession of firearms and two counts misdemeanor dispense prescribed drug without drug prescription, 45 days jail and three years’ probation. Charges of two counts felony manufacture/deliver narcotics, two counts felony bail-jumping/commit new crime, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.

CHRISTOPHER J. STEVENS, 34, of 2203 Hancock Lane, Janesville, misdemeanor battery, 90 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

Walworth County courts

RONALD A. BLOOM, 40, of 203 S. Curtis St., Lake Geneva, felony strangulation and suffocation, felony bail-jumping and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, three years prison, three years extended supervision, 90 days jail with Huber and two years’ probation. Charges of two counts misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

ISABELLA M. GATCH, 18, of 527 Autumn Drive, Delavan, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 90 days jail with Huber and one year probation.

ASHLEY M. HANSEN, 22, of 423 E. First Ave. #3, Elkhorn, two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 90 days jail with Huber and one year probation. Charges of misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

BENITO A. HERRERA, 33, of 853 Comus Drive, Delavan, felony manufacture/deliver cocaine and felony bail-jumping, three years prison and five years extended supervision. Charges of felony manufacture/deliver cocaine, felony possession of cocaine with intent and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.

TYLER J. JENKINS, 43, of 1086 Wells St. Apt. 1, Lake Geneva, felony knowingly possession methamphetamine waste, four years and six months prison and three years extended supervision. Charges of felony manufacture/deliver amphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.

GEORDIE L. KING, 28, of 268 S. Wright St. Apt. A, Delavan, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer and misdemeanor bail-jumping, 75 days jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense and misdemeanor operate without valid license dismissed but read into court record.

ELIJAH L. LMINGGIO, 36, of Twin Oaks Shelter W9665 Highway 14, Darien, felony possess methamphetamine precursors and felony manufacture/deliver cocaine, two years prison, two years extended supervision and three years’ probation. Charges of felony manufacture/deliver amphetamine, felony manufacture/deliver cocaine and two counts felony bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

TOUSSAINT L. MINETT, 49, of Lannon Stone Motel 1524 E. Racine St., 2022 Pioneer Road, Janesville, charges of misdemeanor operating while revoked and misdemeanor ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violate court order dismissed but read into court record.

CHRISTIAN MONTANO, 27, of 172 Martin St., Sharon, charges of two counts felony bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

CAROLS A. NUNEZ, 34, of N3379 Grove Road, Lake Geneva, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 90 days jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense and misdemeanor ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violate court order dismissed but read into court record.

JOE PARKER, 48, of 414 Court St., Elkhorn, misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer, 10 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana dismissed but read into court record.

EILEEN D. SORENSEN, 45, of 1011 Teal Trail, P.O. Box 464, Genoa City, misdemeanor possession of amphetamine/LSD/psilocin, misdemeanor operating while revoked and misdemeanor bail-jumping, 30 days jail with Huber and one year probation. Charges of misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violate court order and misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.