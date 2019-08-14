Rock County courts

CORY A. BENDEVER, 30, of 510 S. Orchard St., Janesville, five counts misdemeanor theft in business setting, 20 months jail with Huber.

SKYLAIR A. BUCKHAM, 22, of 4807 E. M-H Townline Road, Milton, felony homicide by vehicle use-controlled substance and felony hit and run involving death, 10 years prison and 10 years extended supervision. Charge of felony homicide by intoxicated use of vehicle dismissed but read into court record.

KYLE J. CHERRY, 26, of 107 Lukas Lane, Milton, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 10 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.

KATE E. DALLMAN, 38, of 153 S. Academy St. upper, Janesville, two counts misdemeanor possess/illegally obtained prescription, two years’ probation. Charges of felony maintain drug trafficking place and felony manufacture/deliver heroin dismissed. Charge of felony manufacture/deliver heroin dismissed but read into court record.

HAROLD E. ESTEP JR., 36, of 7881 N. Moore Road, Edgerton, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor theft of movable property, nine months jail. Charge of felony second degree recklessly endangering safety dismissed but read into court record.

CRYSTAL N. FARR, 35, of 402 S. Locust St., Upper Apt. 200, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 120 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating whit prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.

JAMES K. GRONERT, 35, of N1187 Maple Ridge Road, Lake Geneva, felony operating with restricted controlled substance, two years prison and three years extended supervision. Charges of misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.

TONY A. JACKSON JR., 38, of 902 Rockshire, Janesville, two counts felony bail-jumping, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 21 months prison, three years extended supervision and nine months jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor obstructing an officer dismissed but read into court record.

STANLEY M. KRUEGER, 45, of 115 Albion St., Edgerton, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 90 days jail with Huber.

DAVID B. OLDENBURG, 36, of W7955 Creek Road #643, Delavan, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, 90 days jail with Huber.

JAIME A. PEREZ, 33, of 433 N. Chatham St. Upper, Janesville, misdemeanor retail theft, one year probation.

JAMES C. QUINCE, 34, of 134 N. Franklin St. Lower, Janesville, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 60 days jail. Charge of felony possession of firearm dismissed but read into court record.

SHAYLYNN S. RUDOLPH, 27, of 1432 Claremont, Janesville, misdemeanor retail theft, one year probation.

JASON T. SCHULTZ, 41, of 307 N. Gilbert St., P.O. Box 59, Footville, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and two counts misdemeanor bail-jumping, 30 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor battery dismissed but read into court record.

Walworth County courts

MARCUS L. BLANTON, 19, of W1416 Eastwood Road, Pell Lake, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 90 days jail with Huber and one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer dismissed but read into court record.

LYRIC G. CASILLAS, 21, of 280 S. Wright St. A, Delavan, misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer and two counts misdemeanor bail-jumping, nine months jail with Huber and two years’ probation. Charges of misdemeanor disorderly conduct and two counts misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

MITCHELL L. CESAR, 33, of 526 Bowers Blvd. Unit 1, Delavan, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 90 days jail with Huber and one year probation. Charge of felony child abuse-recklessly cause harm dismissed but read into court record.

HEATHER M. FAUST, 42, of 1015 Tolman St., Lake Geneva, two counts felony misappropriate ID info, 40 days jail with Huber and three years’ probation. Charges of nine counts felony misappropriate ID info dismissed but read into court record.

THADIUS C. JONES JR., 27, of 1130 Bloomingfield Drive #22, Whitewater, charge of misdemeanor operate without valid license dismissed but read into court record.

DAVID W. KINNEY, 40, of 944 Grant St., Lake Geneva, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, 15 days jail with Huber and 18 months’ probation. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense dismissed but read into court record.

ANTHONY M. LAPOINT, 21, of 173 N. Fraternity Lane #9, Whitewater, felony possession of marijuana with intent, two years’ probation. Charges of felony maintain drug trafficking place and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.

MENG LEE, 22, of W7332 Highway 12, Whitewater, felony possession of methamphetamine, two years’ probation. Charges of felony bail-jumping, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

SEBASTIAN N. LOIRE, 24, of W834 Florence Road, Genoa City, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 90 days jail with Huber and one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

COLTON J. MEISINGER, 36, of W5107 Cobblestone Road, Walworth, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, 40 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense and misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

COTY M. SCHENK, 24, of 516 E. Walworth Ave. #1, Delavan, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, 90 days jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense and misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.

FELICIA R. SWANEY, 28, of 247.5 Elmwood Ave., Lake Geneva, misdemeanor battery, six months jail with Huber and one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

ALISA L. ZAHN-TIETZ, 38, of 401 E. First Ave., Elkhorn, misdemeanor ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violate court order and misdemeanor bail-jumping, 10 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.