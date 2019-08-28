Rock County courts

AMIE N. BERGQUIST, 35, of 378 E. Madison Ave., Milton, misdemeanor possess/illegally obtained prescription, 30 days jail. Charge of misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer dismissed but read into court record.

DAVID L. DUTCHER, 42, of 1933 S. Grant Ave., c/o Diane Portalski, Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated seventh offense, four years prison and four years extended supervision Charges of two counts misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

KEVIN R. EVANS, 31, 411 W. Racine St. #100, Janesville, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 45 days jail with Huber.

RANDI L. GARCIA, 34, of 751 Stafford Road, Janesville, felony misappropriate ID info, 93 days jail. Charge of felony bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

ROBERT C. KINCY SR., 50, of 412 S. Academy St., Janesville, two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail-jumping, four years’ probation. Charges of felony strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor theft of movable property and misdemeanor battery dismissed but read into court record.

BRITTANY S. KUENNEN, 25, of 4837 W. Rockport Road, Janesville, misdemeanor neglecting a child and misdemeanor possession of marijuana, two years’ probation. Charge of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.

CARSON D. LOBACK, 18, of 303 Maple Ave., Clinton, misdemeanor sexual intercourse with child age 15 or older/actor under 19, five days jail. Charge of misdemeanor exposing genitals/pubic area/intimate parts-child act as actor/close age or actor and child dismissed but read into court record.

MATTHEW G. MATTESON, 37, of 1300 Blaine Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor obstructing an officer, 18 months’ probation. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

HEATHER E. MYHRVOLD, 34, of 42 S. Ringold St., Janesville, misdemeanor criminal damage to property and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 18 months; probation. Charge of felony second degree recklessly endangering safety and felony bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

JIMMY M. ROGERS JR., 33, of 2521 Holiday Drive #3, Janesville, charge of misdemeanor carry concealed weapon firearm dismissed but read into court record.

Walworth County courts

JARED D. BAHL, 24, of W3930 Scotch Bush Road, Elkhorn, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 45 days jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense and misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer dismissed but read into court record.

MELISSA E. BRIEN, 25, of 126 S. Main St., Delavan, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one year probation. Charges of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer dismissed but read into court record.

GABRIEL R. CHAVEZ, 18, of 433 Haskins St., Lake Geneva, felony bail-jumping, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, two years’ probation. Charges of felony possession of marijuana with intent and felony manufacture/deliver designer drugs dismissed but read into court record.

CAITLYN J. ELLISON, 23, of 2942 Sun Meadow Court, Delavan, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 30 days jail. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.

AARON J. FALKNOR, 24, of 157 N. Newcomb St., Whitewater, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, six months jail with Huber and 18 months’ probation.

TRACI A. JACOBSEN, 53, of N1320 Catalpa Road, P.O. Box 1030, Pell Lake, misdemeanor hit and run, one year probation.

CANDACE M. JEWELL, 27, of 370 N. Tratt St. #227, Whitewater, misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer, nine months’ jail with Huber and one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor possession of cocaine dismissed but read into court record.

DAKOTA M. LININGER, 24, of N1496 Hillside Blvd., Lake Geneva, misdemeanor operating while revoked and misdemeanor ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violate court order, 90 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating while revoked and misdemeanor ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violate court order dismissed but read into court record.

HOLDEN J. RICHARDT, 23, of 11457 N. Lakeview Drive, Edgerton, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor bail-jumping, 66 days jail with Huber and one year probation. Charges of misdemeanor operating while revoked and misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

VINCENT J. RUSSO, 29, of 653 Phoenix St., Delavan, misdemeanor operating while revoked, two days jail with Huber.

GRIFFIN D. WILLARD, 24, of 74 falling Creek Circle, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while revoked, six months jail with Huber.

JACOB M. ZWIJACZ, 20, of N1330 Hillside Blvd., P.O. Box 637, Pell Lake, misdemeanor criminal damage to property and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 160 days jail. Charge of misdemeanor battery dismissed but read into court record.