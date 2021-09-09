Rock County courts
CHARLES N. BERNARD JR., 33, of 3648 Birdsong Lane, Janesville, misdemeanor resisting an officer, nine months jail with Huber.
JULIAN D. COLLAZO, 24, of 428 Harding St., Upper, Janesville, felony first degree intentional homicide, one life prison sentence.
ANTHONY T. HAVENS, 56, of 825 Arlington Court, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 20 days jail with Huber.
ELIJAH J. HIPKE, 16, of 0021 N. Tolles Road, Evansville, felony vehicle operator flee/elude officer, one year probation.
JAMIE T. HORKEY, 34, of 110 Marlboro Ave., Edgerton, felony battery to law enforcement officer, six months jail. Charges of misdemeanor obstructing an officer and misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.
AUSTIN K. LEVITSKI, 24, of 609 Harding St., Janesville, felony possess amphetamine with intent, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor possession of cocaine/coca and misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia, four years probation. Charges of felony manufacture/deliver cocaine, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.
DOMINICK H. M. LIPTOW, 20, of 307 Allen St., Clinton, misdemeanor possession of controlled substance, one month jail with Huber and one year probation.
KORDELL M. MCADORY, 24, of 550 S. Main St., Apt. 3, Janesville, misdemeanor obstructing an officer and misdemeanor possession of marijuana, two years probation. Charges of misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor possession of marijuana dismissed but read into court record.
CHARLES E. MHOON JR., 38, of 424 Cherry St., Lower, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense and misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, four months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense and misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
SAMAD NOU, 37, of 2139 Blackbridge Road, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second, three months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
JACOB C. L. RAMOS, 28, of 520 N. Chatham St., Janesville, misdemeanor obstructing an officer, six months jail.
ALVINO W. ROGERS ALLEN, 26, of 1434 Liberty Lane, Janesville, two counts felony substantial battery-intend bodily harm and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, three months jail with Huber and three years probation.
KYLE J. SCHYVINCK, 28, of 519 Lyndhurst Drive, Janesville, felony possession of cocaine/coca, three years probation. Charges of felony possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.
JASON H. STENULSON, 38, of 2429 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville, misdemeanor retail theft, one year probation.
ROBERT D. STOWELL, 39, of 1605 E. Memorial Drive, Janesville, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor criminal damage to property and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, six months jail with Huber and three years probation.
AMBER J. TRACY, 35, of 908 Nelson Ave., Milton, misdemeanor battery, six months jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor criminal damage to property and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
Walworth County courts
MARIANNA AVILA, 38, of 619 Water St. Lower, Lake Geneva, misdemeanor battery, two years probation. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
MICHAEL C. BAILEY, 56, of N6820 University Road, Elkhorn, misdemeanor intentionally mistreat animals, one year probation.
ALAN J. HERNANDEZ, 21, of W3540 Highway 50, Lake Geneva, charge of misdemeanor operate without valid license dismissed but read into court record.
NICOLE N. NELSON, 37, of 101 W. Rockwell St. Lower, Elkhorn, charges of misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.
MARVIN N. NORDSTROM JR., 59, of 29 S. Wisconsin St. #2, Elkhorn, misdemeanor operate with restricted controlled substance second offense, two months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense dismissed but read into court record.
CHRISTOPHER B. SHANNON, 41, of N6108 Balsam Drive, Elkhorn, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one month jail with Huber.
BRIGETTE T. YAKES, 39, of 370 N. Tratt St. #236, Whitewater, felony neglecting a child, one month jail with Huber and two years probation. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense and misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.