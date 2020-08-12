Rock County courts
AUSTIN D. FLOOD, 24, of 1008 Ravine St., Janesville, misdemeanor intentionally abuse hazardous substance, misdemeanor retail theft, misdemeanor resisting an officer and misdemeanor bail jumping, nine months jail with Huber and two years probation. Charges of two counts misdemeanor intentionally abuse hazardous substance, misdemeanor retail theft, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and two counts misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
PAUL E. GLOGOWSKI, 63, of P.O. Box 1593, Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, nine months jail with Huber and three years probation.
DAVID R. GREEN, 50, of 4544 W. Highway 14, Apt. 7, Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated seventh offense, three years prison and four years extended supervision. Charges of two counts misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.
MARK W. KRAMER, 47, of 935 Sherman Ave., Janesville, felony bail jumping, two years probation. Charge of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.
CHRISTOPHER M. SMITH, 42, of 4330 W. Hanover Road, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, 60 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense dismissed but read into court record.
ASHLEY J. STOCK, 35, of 1709 East Road 4, Edgerton, misdemeanor resisting an officer, one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor battery to law enforcement officer dismissed but read into court record.
AMANDA M. THOMPSON, 26, of 905 Blackbridge Road, Janesville, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor battery dismissed but read into court record.
JUANITA S. VANCE JENKINS, 26, of 164 S. Franklin St., Janesville, misdemeanor obstructing an officer, misdemeanor possess/illegally obtained prescription and misdemeanor bail jumping, 18 months probation. Charges of misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violate court order dismissed but read into court record.
KIRSTEN M. WINKELMAN, 55, of 1247 Center Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, 14 days jail with Huber and two years probation. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense dismissed but read into court record.
Walworth County courts
JASON A. CARUSO, 27, of 415 McDowell St., Delavan, felony false imprisonment and misdemeanor battery, nine months jail with Huber and three years probation. Charge of felony strangulation and suffocation and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
DANIELLE S. FASANO, 25, of 220 S. Third St. Apt. A, Delavan, misdemeanor possess hazardous substance with intent to abuse hazardous substance, 60 days jail with Huber and one year probation.
JOHN D. MOCK, 38, of 2863 Mccann Drive, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated first offense with minor passenger, 30 days jail with Huber.