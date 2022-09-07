01STOCK_GAVEL

Rock County

CHAD E. BOBZIEN, 44, of 200 E. Highway 14, Janesville, c/o Rock County Jail, felon first degree recklessly endangering safety, felony manufacture/deliver cocaine, felony manufacture/deliver amphetamine, felony vehicle operator flee/elude officer and misdemeanor operating while revoked, 18 months prison, five years extended supervision, 15 months jail with Huber and seven years and six months probation. Charges of felony false imprisonment, misdemeanor criminal damage to property, misdemeanor theft of moveable property, misdemeanor obstructing an officer and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.