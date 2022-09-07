CHAD E. BOBZIEN, 44, of 200 E. Highway 14, Janesville, c/o Rock County Jail, felon first degree recklessly endangering safety, felony manufacture/deliver cocaine, felony manufacture/deliver amphetamine, felony vehicle operator flee/elude officer and misdemeanor operating while revoked, 18 months prison, five years extended supervision, 15 months jail with Huber and seven years and six months probation. Charges of felony false imprisonment, misdemeanor criminal damage to property, misdemeanor theft of moveable property, misdemeanor obstructing an officer and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
TRACY A. BUTLER, 50, of 309 E. Memorial Drive, Apt. 208, Janesville, three counts felony manufacture/deliver heroin, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 18 months prison, five years extended supervision and three months jail. Charge of felony manufacture/deliver heroin, felony possess cocaine with intent, felony possess heroin and felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fourth offense with intent dismissed but read into court record.
DANIEL P. CORONADO, 42, of 3103 Villiag Court, Apt. 1, Janesville, misdemeanor criminal damage to property and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, two years probation. Charge of misdemeanor battery dismissed but read into court record.
MICHAEL C. DAUGHERTY, 49, OF 308 Sweet Road, Apt. 307, Darien, felony operating while intoxicated sixth offense and felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content sixth offense, two years prison and three years extended supervision.
JOSEPH R. GILLIS, 33, of 9754 N. County H, Edgerton, misdemeanor operate firearm while intoxicated, one year probation. Charges of two counts felony second degree recklessly endangering safety dismissed but read into court record.
LATOYA L. HILL, 25, of 2617 Harvard Drive, Janesville, felony battery by prisoners, two counts felony bail jumping and misdemeanor cause injury/operate while under the influence, three years prison, two years extended supervision, one year jail and two years probation. Charges of felony hit and run-involve injury, misdemeanor cause injury while operating with prohibited blood alcohol content first offense and misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer dismissed but read into court record.
TRENTON I. HINES, 19, of 4625 Pendleton Court, Milton, felony sale/possess/use/transport machine guns and misdemeanor carry concealed weapon, one month jail with Huber and three years probation.
TRAVIS M.D. LEWIS, 29, of 612 Cherry St., Janesville, two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 18 months probation. Charges of two counts misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer and two counts misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
JOSHUA M. PARKER, 22, of 1132 Harmony Circle NW, Janesville, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor intentionally point firearm at person, one year probation.
TIMOTHY J. PRYOR, 53, of 1413 Sienna Xing, Janesville, felony forgery–uttering, three years probation. Charges of two counts misdemeanor theft-false representation, misdemeanor retail theft-intentionally take, misdemeanor attempt retail theft-intentionally take and misdemeanor theft of movable property dismissed but read into court record.
BURTON C. REYNOLDS JR., 46, of 4428 E. M H Townline Road, Milton, felony disorderly conduct-domestic abuse repeater and felony bail jumping, three years probation. Charges of felony false imprisonment, felony battery-domestic abuse repeater, felony possession of methamphetamine, felony bail jumping, two counts misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of controlled substance and two counts misdemeanor possession of marijuana dismissed but read into court record.
MON THONG, 38, of 4435 Skyview Drive, Janesville, felony knowingly operating while revoked and misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense, three years prison, three years extended supervision and one year jail. Charge of felony homicide by use of vehicle with prohibited blood alcohol content dismissed.
MARC W. VAN ZANDT, 53, of 8909 E. Rye Drive, Clinton, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 16 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
MITCHELL L. WALKER, 58, of 165 S. high St., Apt. 3, Janesville, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, eight days jail with Huber.
Walworth County
STEPHANIE D. RECENDIZ, 32, of 2568 Honey Creek Circle, Unit 324, East Troy, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, three months jail and one year probation.
MITCHELL W. ROSSOW, 42, of 3126 Lockwood Blvd. B, Lake Geneva, felony possession of marijuana and misdemeanor bail jumping, one month jail with Huber and two years probation. Charges of misdemeanor false emergency 9-1-1- call and misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer dismissed but read into court record.
