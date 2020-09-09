Rock County courts
DANIELLE J. AMUNDSON, 42, of 1128 W. Happy Hollow Road, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 20 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed.
ANDRE D. J. AUSTIN JR., 23, of 2019 Pioneer Road, Janesville, charges of two counts felony bail jumping and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
ANTONIO FLORES-GONZALEZ, 32, of 2818 Randolph Road, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, 90 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense dismissed but read into court record.
DAWN M. KOST, 55, of 308 S. Franklin St., Janesville, felony armed robbery, felony threat to law enforcement officer, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense and misdemeanor operate with restricted controlled substance, five years prison, five years extended supervision and one year jail. Charges of 23 counts felony bail jumping, misdemeanor criminal damage to property, misdemeanor obstructing an officer, two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct and six counts misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
THOMAS J. MACKECHNIE, 25, of 4931 S. county D, Afton, two counts misdemeanor battery, two years probation. Charges of two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct and two counts misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
SOPAUL NOUN, 36, of 333 N. High St. Apt. 1, Janesville, charges of misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
BRADLEY C. PASSON, 32, of 2418 Andre Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, 14 days jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor theft of movable property and misdemeanor criminal damage to property dismissed but read into court record.
STEVEN J. REILLY, 28, of 8970 N. 29th Ave., Edgerton, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, one year jail with Huber and three years probation. Charge of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fourth offense dismissed but read into court record.
Walworth County courts
NATHAN D. BATES, 32, of 2032 Sunnyside St., Janesville, felony possession of marijuana and felony bail jumping, four years probation. Charges of misdemeanor operating while revoked and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
EDMUND J. BURKE JR., 58, of N1744 W. Beach Drive, Lake Geneva, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 90 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
ERIBERTO D. ECHEVERRIA, 36, of 810 Shady Ave., Delavan, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 90 days jail and one year probation.
DAVID GARZA, 54, of 508 N. Terrace St., Delavan, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 30 days jail with Huber.
ANGEL GOMEZ, 21, of 605 Holland Ave., Delavan, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense and misdemeanor operating while revoked and misdemeanor bail jumping, 80 days jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense, four counts misdemeanor operating while revoked and four counts misdemeanor ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violate court order dismissed but read into court record.
JARRETT J. KORTMAN, 21, of 209 S. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense and misdemeanor possession of marijuana, six months jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense and misdemeanor operating while revoked and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.
SARAH L. NOCEK, 27, of 628 Patricia St. #203, Elkhorn, misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor possess/illegally obtained prescription, two years probation. Charge of misdemeanor possess/illegally obtained prescription dismissed but read into court record.
BRENNAN A. SCHMIDT, 20, of N1295 Ivy Drive, Genoa City, felony manufacture/deliver marijuana, three years probation.