Rock Count courts
MARQUIA R. BELOW, 23, of 1526 LaSalle Court, Janesville, two counts misdemeanor criminal damage to property and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, two years probation.
MARQUISE D. BROOKS, 23, of 1033 Beloit Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor criminal damage to property and misdemeanor battery, 18 months probation. Charges of two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
KELLY F. CURRIER, 44, of 19 W. Main St., Apt. 1, Evansville, felony misappropriate ID info-obtain money and felony forgery-uttering, three years probation.
RASHELL L. DE VALK, 34, of 172 Lincoln St., Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense and misdemeanor operating while revoked, 45 days jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense, misdemeanor operating while revoked and two counts misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
PATRICK M. DONNELLY, 38, of 1241 Hain Road, Edgerton, felony strangulation and suffocation, nine months jail with Huber and three years probation. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
SPENCER D. EMERSON, 41, of 403 S. Academy St., Janesville, felony misappropriate ID info-avoid penalty, two years probation.
KAYLEE K. FRITZ, 18, of 3203 Midvale Drive, Apt. 13, Janesville, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, one year probation.
JACOB T. R. HERRING, 21, of 1720 Purvis Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor resisting an officer, one month jail.
CHARLES D. LANGFORD, 26, of 1811 Green Forest Run, Apt. 204, Janesville, felony strangulation and suffocation, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, three years probation. Charges of misdemeanor carry concealed weapon and misdemeanor obstructing an officer dismissed but read into court record.
CHANEL C. MARX, 29, of 2208 S. Osborne Ave., Janesville, felony battery by prisoners, four months jail.
DAVID J. OLEXA, 26, of 3128 Village Court, Apt. 6, Janesville, charges of felony strangulation, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and suffocation and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
JACOB SAILING, 41, of 4950 N. County F, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, six months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense dismissed but read into court record.
KEWANE D. L. SPENCE, 27, of 200 E. Highway 14, c/o Rock County Jail, Janesville, felony vehicle operator flee/elude officer, 18 months prison, two years extended supervision, three years probation.
LORRINDA S. STOWERS, 60, of 904 Blaine St., Edgerton, felony operating while intoxicated fifth offense, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense and misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, 18 months prison, three years extended supervision and one year jail. Charges of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fifth or sixth offense, felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fourth offense, misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense, misdemeanor operating while revoked and two counts misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
Walworth County courts
SALVADOR R. ANGELES, 20, of 1208 Barnes St., Delavan, felony possess marijuana with intent, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia, two days jail and two years probation. Charge of misdemeanor possession drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.
NELSON O. CALVILLO, 22, of 10619 N. County Line Road #43, Whitewater, felony manufacture/deliver marijuana, two years probation. Charges of two counts felony manufacture/deliver marijuana dismissed but read into court record.
CODY J. DENIUS, 19, of 615 N. Lincoln St., Elkhorn, felony robbery with use of force, one year jail with Huber and four years probation. Charges of felony bail jumping, misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
GUSTAVO FONSECA, 28, of 209 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan, felony possess marijuana with intent, two years probation. Charge of misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.
ARMOND J. MARSHALL AGNEW, 19, of c/o parent 113 N. Washington St., Elkhorn, felony robbery with use of force, one year jail with Huber and four years probation. Charges of misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor possession of marijuana dismissed but read into court record.
NIKOLAS I. MOAT, 20, of W2165 Saint Peters Road, East Troy, felony possess marijuana with intent, two years jail with Huber and three years probation. Charge of misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.
DANIEL M. ROSS, 27, of W9404 Clinton St., Darien, two counts felony first degree child sexual assault-intercourse with person under 12, 25 years prison and nine year extended supervision.
TRAVIS J. ROSS, 39, of 20 Olive St., Unit 1, Williams Bay, misdemeanor possess/illegally obtained prescription, misdemeanor possession of controlled substance and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, two weeks jail with Huber and 18 months probation.