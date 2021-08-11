Rock County courts
DARBY L. ALLEN, 52, of 2948 Carrousel Lane, Apt. 7, Janesville, felony substantial battery-intend bodily harm, three years probation. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
HECTOR E. CRIOLLO ESLAVA, 45, of 120 St. Lawrence Ave., Apt. 107, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, five days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
ADAM L. GIESE, 37, of 2505 W. Avalon Road, Janesville, felony second degree recklessly endangering safety and two counts felony bail jumping, five years probation. Charge of misdemeanor theft of movable property and misdemeanor retail theft dismissed but read into court record.
JOHN J. KIMPEL, 52, of 3158 Peach Tree St., Janesville, charges of felony knowingly operating while revoked, two counts felony injury by intoxicated use/vehicle, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense and misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense dismissed but read into court record.
JESSICA C. KNASKO, 37, of 2305 Holiday Drive #4, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, three months jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor hit and run and misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
SERREYRATHA O. NHOL, 27, of 1906 N. Washington St., Apt. 4, Janesville, felony possession of marijuana and felony bail jumping, three months jail and three years probation. Charge of misdemeanor operating while revoked and misdemeanor obstructing an officer dismissed but read into court record.
TRAVON M. RANDOLPH, 19, of 18347 W. Finneran Road, Evansville, misdemeanor entry into/onto building/construction site/room, misdemeanor criminal damage to property and misdemeanor theft of movable property, one year probation.
TIMOTHY S. RIVERA, 43, of 516 S. Franklin St., Janesville, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, three years probation.
JASON M. SUTHERLAND, 38, of 4306 S. Warlance Drive, Janesville, felony retail theft and misdemeanor retail theft, two years probation.
Walworth County courts
ISAAC V. ANDERSON, 27, of 1253 N. Martin Road, Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated fifth or sixth offense, two years prison and three years extended supervision. Charges of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fifth or sixth offense, misdemeanor operating while revoked, misdemeanor operate without valid license, misdemeanor ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violate court order and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
GEOVANNI V. HERNANDEZ, 21, of 473 E. Geneva St. 113, Elkhorn, charges of felony bail jumping misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
JACOB T. HETZ, 26, of N6319 Oak Court, Elkhorn, charges of two counts misdemeanor theft of movable property dismissed but read into court record.
ADAM G. PITT, 33, of 1050 W. Walworth Ave., Whitewater, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second degree, one month jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content and misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.
DOMINIC M. ROTH, 23, of 433 Autumn Drive 105, Delavan, charges of felony escape/criminal arrest and felony fail/report to county jail dismissed but read into court record.