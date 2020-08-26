Rock County courts
MAXSON CHAN, 27, of 203 S. Locust St., Janesville, felony strangulation and suffocation and misdemeanor battery, four years probation. Charges of felony second degree recklessly endangering safety, misdemeanor battery and two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
LUCERO A. HAECKER, 25, of 1625 Mole Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated with minor passenger, five days jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor hit and run and misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content first offense with minor passenger dismissed but read into court record.
BRENT J. LIPPERT, 29, of 10217 E. Highway 14, Janesville, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one year probation.
RAFAEL G. MARTINEZ GARCIA, 24, of 3111 Mt. Zion Ave., Janesville, felony false imprisonment and misdemeanor battery, three years probation. Charges of felony intimidate victim/threaten force and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
Walworth County courts
TIMOTHY G. FALCONBURY, 33, of 1770 County NN, c/o Walworth County Jail, Elkhorn, two counts felony possession of narcotic drugs, two years prison, two years extended supervision and two years probation. Charge of two counts misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.
VICTOR J. FERNANDEZ, 22, of 228 N. Tratt St., Whitewater, felony possession of marijuana, 60 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.
DONTREL J. JONES, 27, of 148 N. Hayer Lane 8, Whitewater, misdemeanor operate firearm while intoxicated, misdemeanor carry handgun-alcohol sold/consumed and misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer, nine months jail with Huber and three years probation. Charges of felony second degree recklessly endangering safety, misdemeanor intentionally point firearm at person and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
JONATHON L. LUERSSEN, 31, of 169 Martin St., Sharon, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 60 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
BENJAMIN D. MENDOZA, 50, of 921 Edwards St., Delavan, misdemeanor resisting/failing to stop and misdemeanor bail jumping, 18 months jail with Huber and two years probation.
ANTHONY J. NASH, 37, of 501 Lawson School Road, Delavan, misdemeanor operating while revoked, 10 days jail with Huber.