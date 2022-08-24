Rock County
CORY T. BAILEY, 38, of 3618 N. Edgewood Drive, Janesville, misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor resisting an officer and two counts misdemeanor bail jumping, two years probation. Charges of felony strangulation and suffocation, felony bail jumping and two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
KYLE L. CARDAROPOLI, 28, of 707 W. Fulton St., Edgerton, misdemeanor resisting an officer, one year probation. Charges of misdemeanor obstructing an officer and misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.
MICHAEL D. COLEMAN, 35, of Janesville, misdemeanor battery, 21 days jail.
CHRISTOPHER J. CROWNOVER, 34, of 1519 Mayfair Drive, Janesville, two counts misdemeanor battery and five counts misdemeanor bail jumping, six months jail with Huber and two years probation. Charges of misdemeanor disorderly conduct and five counts misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
DONNA J. DENIO, 31, of 214 Cherry St., Lower, Janesville, felony possession amphetamine with intent, two counts felony bail jumping, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor criminal damage to property, four years probation. Charges of felony possess of cocaine with intent, two counts felony bail jumping, misdemeanor attempt battery, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.
DUSTIN M. N. DYKEMAN, 36, of 238 Madison St., Unit 3, Janesville, misdemeanor theft of movable property, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor obstructing an officer, two years probation.
ELLEN E. GRAVERT, 36, of 2305 Wesley Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, three months jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor operate with restricted controlled substance third offense and misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.
ABEL HERNANDEZ, 28, of 215 Cherry St., Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense and misdemeanor operating while revoked, three months jail. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense dismissed but read into court record.
RONNIE J. JONES, 34, of 611 S. Orchard St., Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated with minor passenger first offense, misdemeanor possession of cocaine/coca, misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping, four months jail. Charge of misdemeanor operate with restricted controlled substance with minor passenger first offense, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
LUCAS D. KEBBEKUS, 35, of 897 Platt Ave., Lake Geneva, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, six months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operate with restricted controlled substance third offense dismissed but read into court record.
SCOTT A. KERSTEN, 50, of 608 S. High St., Janesville, misdemeanor possession of cocaine/coca and misdemeanor bail jumping, 45 days jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
MARK B. LOSCHING, 30, of 408 S. Main St., Apt. 208, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, two weeks jail with Huber and two years probation. Charges of felony possession of narcotic drugs, misdemeanor possession of cocaine/coca and misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.
AYINDE M. OSTON, 42, of 1608 13th St., Unit 1, Monroe, two counts felony stalking, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor knowingly violate a domestic abuse order-injunction, three years probation. Charges of misdemeanor violate/harassment restraining order, two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct, two counts misdemeanor criminal damage to property, three counts misdemeanor knowingly violate a domestic abuse order and two counts misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
CHASE A. PIPER, 19, of 2137 S. Walnut St., Janesville, charges of two counts felony bail jumping, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
JESSE D. PRITCHARD, 37, of c/o 323 S. Academy St., Janesville, two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 18 months probation. Charges of misdemeanor criminal trespass to dwelling, misdemeanor criminal damage to property and misdemeanor battery dismissed but read into court record.
KRISTINE A. PURNELL, 59, of 11028 N. Dallman Road, Edgerton, misdemeanor obstructing an officer and misdemeanor bail jumping, one year probation. Charges of misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.
JESSE E. RILEY, 35, of 2205 Rutledge Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, six months jail. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense dismissed but read into court record.
DALE A. SHORT, 62, of 8867 N. Lima Center Road, Whitewater, felony theft-business setting and felony bail jumping, four years probation. Charge of misdemeanor receiving or concealing stolen property and misdemeanor retail theft dismissed but read into court record.
BENJAMIN A. SIME, 38, of 2558 W. Deer Path Trail, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor bail jumping, six months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operate with restricted controlled substance third offense dismissed but read into court record.
LISA M. STANKUS, 36, of 325 S. Washington St., Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense and misdemeanor resisting an officer, two weeks jail with Huber and two years probation. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense dismissed but read into court record.
BRYAN J. STRAIN, 30, of 1811 Mitchell St., Janesville, felony prisoner throw/expel bodily substance, misdemeanor theft of movable property, misdemeanor obstructing an officer and misdemeanor resisting an officer, nine months jail and three years probation. Charges of misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, misdemeanor obstructing an officer and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
Walworth County
CHRISTINE A. BAUMEISTER, 33, of W2230 Highway 11, Elkhorn, misdemeanor possess/illegally obtained prescription, five days jail with Huber.
RICHARD K. FIBISH JR., 33, of 909 N. Church St., Apt. 102, Elkhorn, felony possession of methamphetamine, two counts felony bail jumping, misdemeanor theft of movable property and misdemeanor retail theft-intentionally conceal, one year jail and three years probation.
JERYS N. MONTENEGRO AGURCIA, 29, of 541 W. Harper St., Whitewater, misdemeanor operate without valid license, 10 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
KIRK P. MYERSON, 34, of 135 W. Main St. 109, Lake Geneva, charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
ALEXANDRE D. VALADEZ, 35, of 205 Sharon St., A, Darien, misdemeanor possession of cocaine/coca, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and three counts misdemeanor bail jumping, three months jail with Huber and three years probation. Charge of misdemeanor possession of cocaine/coca dismissed but read into court record.