Rock County courts
JAMIE R. BUTZLAFF, 21, of 723 W. Ladd Lane, Edgerton, misdemeanor criminal damage to property, one year probation. Charges of misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor unlawful phone use-threatens harms dismissed but read into court record.
PAMELA L. CLARK, 61, of 1511 Blaine Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 90 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating while prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
STEPHANIE A. E. KASUBASKI, 32, of 511 E. Madison Ave., Milton, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, 14 days jail and two years probation. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense dismissed but read into court record.
TAYLOR A. KILBEY, 33, of 306 Galena Road, Footville, felony retail theft, 90 days jail. Charges of misdemeanor theft of movable property and misdemeanor obstructing an officer dismissed but read into court record.
CLARENCE L. MOORE, 43, of 200 E. Highway 14, Janesville, felony maintain drug trafficking place and felony possession of narcotic drugs, 18 months prison, two years extended supervision and three years probation. Charges of felony possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.
BRANDON R. SMITH, 36, of Janesville, misdemeanor retail theft, 90 days jail.
JACOB D. TOMTEN SR., 33, of 915 Cardinal Lane, Janesville, felony attempted robbery with threat of force, three years prison and 30 months extended supervision.
Walworth County courts
MARY E. CALLAS, 30, of 302 Linn St. 2, Janesville, misdemeanor operate without valid license and misdemeanor bail jumping, two days jail.
JOSE A. CHOLICO, 31, of 5614 State Road 11 Trailer 32W, Elkhorn, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, two years probation. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
MICHAEL A. HANSEN, 24, of 1219 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan, felony misappropriate ID info-obtain money, 10 days jail and three years probation. Charges of felony forgery, uttering, misdemeanor theft of movable property and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.
TYLER D. HENSEL, 36, of 1976 Church St. Apt. 1, East Troy, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, nine months jail. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
DAVID J. PATWELL, 32, of 418 First St., Delavan, felony possession of marijuana, 30 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.
JUAN C. REYES PORRAS, 25, of W3156 Highway 50, Lake Geneva, misdemeanor battery, nine months jail with Huber and one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
JEREMY A. SAAVEDRA, 32, of 1437 Jade Lane, Pell Lake, felony arson of property other than building, felony damage or threat to property of witness, misdemeanor retail theft, two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct and two counts bail jumping, two years prison, two years extended supervision and two years probation. Charge of felony intimidate witness/damage property dismissed but read into court record.
KIMBERLY A. STOCKERT, 49, of 1010 Elm St., Walworth, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 90 days jail and two years probation.