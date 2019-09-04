Rock County courts

STEPHANIE A. COPELAND, 32, of 103 S. Locust, Janesville, charges of misdemeanor credit card fraudulent use, misdemeanor theft of movable property and misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

JESSICA A. EASTON, 35, of 815 ½ Harding St., Janesville, misdemeanor retail theft and misdemeanor obstructing an officer, two years’ probation. Charge of felony retail theft dismissed but read into court record.

JOHNNY ESPINOZA, 20, of 727 Milwaukee St., Lot 9, Clinton, two counts felony manufacture/deliver marijuana and felony possession of cocaine with intent, five years prison and five years extended supervision. Charges of two counts felony manufacture/deliver marijuana and felony possession of marijuana with intent dismissed but read into court record.

BRENDAN C. FILLARDEAU, 18, of 1620 E. Road 8, Edgerton, felony possession of marijuana with intent, two years’ probation. Charge of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.

ERIK K. J. GARCIA, 36, of 200 E. Highway 14, Janesville, five counts misdemeanor retail theft and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, two years’ probation. Charge of misdemeanor retail theft dismissed but read into court record.

JOHN M. JENSON, 29, of 5724 E. County Road A, Janesville, misdemeanor battery, 60 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

ANGELIA L. KOOYMAN, 39, of 1310 Laramie Lane #2, Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated causing injury, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, two counts misdemeanor possession of controlled substance and misdemeanor bail-jumping, 104 days jail with Huber and two years’ probation. Charges of felony manufacture/deliver narcotics, felony maintain drug trafficking place, felony cause injury/operating with controlled substance, felony bail-jumping and misdemeanor operating with restricted controlled substance third offense dismissed but read into court record.

BRENDAN W. MADES, 25, of 1207 E. Cooper Drive, Edgerton, misdemeanor criminal damage to property and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 90 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

JORGE M. ARELLANO, 44, of 1944 Garden Drive, Janesville, felony bail-jumping, three years prison and three years extended supervision. Charges of felony expose child to harmful material, felony exposing genitals/pubic area/intimate parts to a child and felony third degree sexual assault dismissed but read into court record.

LATASHA A. MILLER, 27, of W2902 State Road 11, Elkhorn, felon forgery-uttering, two years’ probation.

JESSICA J. NOTTESTAD, 42, of 241 E. Russell Road, Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated third offense with minor passenger, 21 days jail with Huber and two years’ probation. Charge of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense with minor passenger dismissed but read into court record.

MICHAEL D. PFAFF II, 31, of 201 S. Wright St., Orfordville, misdemeanor credit card-fraudulent use, 60 days jail.

Walworth County courts

LETOI P. ADAMS, 35, of 533 W. Caine St. #202, Whitewater, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 90 days jail with Huber and two years’ probation.

DEREK C. BADGER, 27, of W1104 Pell Lake Road, Pell Lake, charge of felony bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

RENDA A. BELAIR, 35, of 233 S. Ridge St., Whitewater, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated with minor passenger and misdemeanor theft of movable property, one year jail with Huber and one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content with minor passenger dismissed but read into court record.

HECTOR H. DIAZ COSME, 29, of 197 Church St., Sharon, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and two counts misdemeanor bail-jumping, nine months jail with Huber and two years’ probation. Charges of misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

WHITNEE A. HAGGERMAKER, 21, of 260 Country Club Drive, Lake Geneva, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer dismissed but read into court record.

CULLEN R. HOLLIAN, 21, of 61 W. Sedgemeadow St., Elkhorn, felony bail-jumping and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, two years’ probation. Charge of felony strangulation and suffocation dismissed but read into court record.

TERRI L. KEMP, 41, of 527 S. Second St., Delavan, misdemeanor possess/illegally obtained prescription, 20 days jail with Huber.

GAGE A. KLUMP, 23, of 885 S. Janesville St. Apt. 204, Whitewater, misdemeanor possession of amphetamine/LSD/psilocin, six months jail with Huber and one year probation. Charges of misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.

EDWARD O. POLLOCK, 36, of 2330 State Road 120, Mt. Zion House, Lake Geneva, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 120 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.

JADE E. STREIT, 34, of 445 Hartwell St. #1, Elkhorn, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 30 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.

RAFAEL V. JURADO, 60, of 449 Hartwell St., Elkhorn, felony battery or threat to judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer and misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 120 days jail with Huber and two years’ probation. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.

LAUREN J. WEEKS, 24, of 728 Rogers Court, Lake Geneva, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 90 days jail with Huber and one year probation.

ZACHARY S. WEGLARZ, 25, of W130 Nippersink Road, Genoa City, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 60 days jail. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.