Rock County courts

WILLIAM D. ALM, 62, of 3800 W. Hanover Road, Janesville, misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor intimidate victim/dissuade reporting and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, nine months and 90 days jail.

KRISTOPHER B. BUTLER, 29, of 2022 11th St., Monroe, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail-jumping, 18 months’ probation.

DAVID O. FREDRICKS, 59, of 1210 N. Randall Ave., Janesville, two counts felony possession of child pornography, nine months jail with Huber and seven years’ probation. Charges of three counts felony possession of child pornography dismissed but read into court record.

CARLOS A. GUERECA SILVA, 30, of 164 Linn St., Janesville, two counts misdemeanor knowingly violate domestic abuse order, two counts misdemeanor battery and two counts misdemeanor bail-jumping, 230 days jail. Charges of felony substantial battery intending bodily harm, two counts felony false imprisonment, four counts felony bail-jumping and three counts misdemeanor knowingly violate domestic abuse order dismissed but read into court record.

BENJAMIN E. HEDGECOCK, 29, of 811 W. Fulton St., Edgerton, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor bail-jumping, 18 months’ probation. Charges of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

ZION E. HIBBLER, 18, of 1335 Center Ave., Janesville, felony vehicle operator flee/eluding an officer, two years’ probation.

SHAWNA J. HMIELEWSKI, 33, of 200 E. highway 14, c/o Rock County Jail, Janesville, misdemeanor criminal damage to property, 90 days jail.

CRAIG M. JOHNSON, 29, of 1226 E. Court St., Janesville, misdemeanor possession of cocaine and misdemeanor obstructing an officer, 60 days jail with Huber.

SAMANTHA J. MADES, 30, of 612 W. Holmes St., Janesville, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor obstructing an officer, 18 months’ probation. Charge of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.

AURORA MARTINEZ-CHIMAL, 40, of 411 Wilson Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, two years’ probation. Charge of felony child abuse intentionally causing harm dismissed but read into court record.

CHAD A. OLSON, 43, of 4411 Chadswyck Drive, Janesville, charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

MICHAEL A. OLSON, 19, of 724 Harding St., Janesville, misdemeanor theft of movable property under $2,500, misdemeanor criminal damage to property and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, two years’ probation. Charge of misdemeanor criminal trespass to dwelling dismissed but read into court record.

DAMIEN M. PHILLIPS, 21, of 10 S. Concord Drive, Janesville, felony criminal damage to religious property and five counts misdemeanor criminal damage to property, 18 months jail with Huber and three years’ probation. Charge of felony criminal damage to religious property dismissed but read into court record.

STEVEN E. PLINER, 42, of 600 E. High St., Milton, felony aggravated battery of elderly, one year jail with Huber and three years’ probation. Charges of misdemeanor criminal damage to property and misdemeanor criminal trespass to dwelling dismissed but read into court record.

CEDRIC L. SANDERS JR., 20, of 1201 Winston Drive, Edgerton, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, nine months jail. Charge of misdemeanor sex with child age 16 or older dismissed but read into court record.

PHILLIP M. SCOTT, 38, of 1114 Sherman Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense and misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense, 45 days jail with Huber.

ANDREW O. STEPHENS, 24, of 1551 S. Chatham St., Janesville, misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail-jumping, two years’ probation. Charge of felony strangulation and suffocation dismissed but read into court record.

BRITTANY N. WALKER, 25, of 116 N. Pine St., Janesville, three counts felony false swearing in government setting, one year jail with Huber and four years’ probation. Charges of four counts felony false swearing in government setting dismissed but read into court record.

Walworth County courts

LAWRENCE J. BRADLEY, 36, of 161 W. main St., #301, Whitewater, felony possession of firearm by convicted felony and misdemeanor carry concealed weapon, three years prison and three years extended supervision. Charges of misdemeanor operate firearm while intoxicated and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

TYLER P. DAY, 24, of 1101 N. Church St., 201, Elkhorn, felony misappropriate ID info to obtain money, 30 days jail and two years’ probation. Charges of two counts misdemeanor theft of movable property under $2,500 dismissed but read into court record.

ANGELINE R. DOMAN, 25, of W6859 W. Lakeshore Drive, Elkhorn, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 90 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.

MATTHEW J. FRY, 35, of N1511 County Road H, Lake Geneva, misdemeanor possession of cocaine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, one year jail and two years’ probation. Charge of felony possession of narcotic drugs dismissed but read into court record.

HECTOR L. MIRANDA JR., 31, of 527 Autumn Drive #101, Delavan, misdemeanor ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violate court order and misdemeanor operating while revoked, 10 days jail with Huber. Charges of two counts misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.

SHELLY A. MONROE, 54, of 3469 Tk Lane, Delavan, two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one year probation. Charges of misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

ALAN M. NIEHUS, 28, of 419 W. Court St., Elkhorn, felony possession of counterfeit narcotics with intent, four years prison and four years extended supervision. Charges of felony bail-jumping and misdemeanor theft of movable property under $2,500 dismissed but read into court record.

JUSTIN M. WELLS, 21, of W6084 Willow Bend Road, Walworth, felony possession of short-barreled shotgun/rifle, misdemeanor carry concealed weapon, misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, ten days jail with Huber and three years’ probation. Charges of felony bail-jumping, misdemeanor carry concealed weapon, misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.